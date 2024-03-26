Fikile Mbalula Roasted for Calling Deceased ANC Member His Daughter
- South Africans were unhappy with the African National Congress’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula
- This was after Mbalula posted a picture of an ANC member who had passed away, calling her his daughter
- South Africans roasted him and accused him of misleading them into thinking it was his biological child
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.
JOHANNESBURG – The secretary-general of the African National Congress, Fikile Mbalula, came under fire after calling a deceased member of the ANC his daughter. Many were upset that they thought they were sympathising with him losing his real daughter.
Mbalula slammed on X
Mbalula posted the image on his account, @MbalulaFikile. The tweet was a picture of a member of the ANC that had reportedly died. He did not specify what she died from. He captioned his photo:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
“This is my daughter working in my office.”
View the post here:
South Africans felt misled
Netizens felt that Mbalula misled them by calling him his daughter, making them think she was his biological child.
Cameron Peters said:
“You have us out here writing long messages of condolences directed to the wrong families. We are even confusing ancestors because of how you talk.”
Sthamber said:
“You confused many people. That is the typical way of doing things at the ANC.”
Emkem asked:
“Why are you confusing us?”
Kgomotso Tlhapane said:
“Using someone’s death for clout is not on at all. Condolences to the family.”
Mark said:
“Let’s hope the ancestors have a good sense of humour.”
Netizens come to Fikile Mbalula’s defence
In a related article, Briefly News reported that South Africans defended Fikile Mbalula after netizens attacked him.
Mbalula, in a video, explained that some members of the ANC obtained qualifications without matric certificates because of a Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL).
Netizens roasted him for defending party members, but others explained that the RPL is a legitimate way of obtaining qualifications without matriculation.
Source: Briefly News