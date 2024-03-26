South Africans were unhappy with the African National Congress’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula

This was after Mbalula posted a picture of an ANC member who had passed away, calling her his daughter

South Africans roasted him and accused him of misleading them into thinking it was his biological child

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Fikile Mbalula incurred the wrath of South Africans for calling a dead party member his child. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Aaron Amat

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The secretary-general of the African National Congress, Fikile Mbalula, came under fire after calling a deceased member of the ANC his daughter. Many were upset that they thought they were sympathising with him losing his real daughter.

Mbalula slammed on X

Mbalula posted the image on his account, @MbalulaFikile. The tweet was a picture of a member of the ANC that had reportedly died. He did not specify what she died from. He captioned his photo:

“This is my daughter working in my office.”

View the post here:

South Africans felt misled

Netizens felt that Mbalula misled them by calling him his daughter, making them think she was his biological child.

Cameron Peters said:

“You have us out here writing long messages of condolences directed to the wrong families. We are even confusing ancestors because of how you talk.”

Sthamber said:

“You confused many people. That is the typical way of doing things at the ANC.”

Emkem asked:

“Why are you confusing us?”

Kgomotso Tlhapane said:

“Using someone’s death for clout is not on at all. Condolences to the family.”

Mark said:

“Let’s hope the ancestors have a good sense of humour.”

Netizens come to Fikile Mbalula’s defence

In a related article, Briefly News reported that South Africans defended Fikile Mbalula after netizens attacked him.

Mbalula, in a video, explained that some members of the ANC obtained qualifications without matric certificates because of a Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL).

Netizens roasted him for defending party members, but others explained that the RPL is a legitimate way of obtaining qualifications without matriculation.

