The former president, Jacob Zuma’s appeal to have prosecutor advocate Billy Downer removed from the arms deal corruption trial was dismissed

The appeal was dismissed on Wednesday in the Pietermaritzburg High Court after Zuma appealed another earlier dismissal

South Africans joked that Zuma was going to appeal this dismissal, and many laughed at the number of appeals he made

Jacob Zuma lost his bid to remove Billy Downer as head prosecutor. Images: Gianluigi Guercia/AFP via Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

PIETERMARITZBURG, KWAZULU-NATAL – The former president, Jacob Zuma’s appeal to have a lead prosecutor in the arms deal corruption case, Billy Downer, removed has been dismissed. This comes after a string of appeals Zuma made to ensure that Downer does not prosecute him.

Zuma’s appeal dismissed

Zuma’s dismissal was announced on Wednesday, 20 March, at the Pietermaritzburg High Court. @Newzroom405 posted the judgment on its X account. Zuma accused Downer of violating his right to confidentiality and privacy. He has also been bidding to prosecute Downer privately but has not succeeded. The magistrate read that he was not convinced Downer’s actions could have prevented him from giving Zuma his right to a fair trial. View the judgment here:

What you need to know about the Zuma vs Downer saga

Zuma’s first application to have Downer removed from the prosecution for his arms deal trial was lodged in 2021

Zuma was then given a certificate to prosecute Downer privately, but the National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute Downer

Zuma was then ordered to pay R500,000 to continue with his attempt to have Downer prosecuted privately

South Africans discuss Zuma’s case

Netizens shared their thoughts on whether Zuma must continue the legal battle.

Mr Mr said:

“This was expected. I don’t even want to waste my time reading that judgment."

Hakaishin said:

“Shame, they keep losing.”

The Patriot said:

“Listening to this judgement, Zuma must appeal.”

Mavuthela we MK Party wrote:

“Zuma must appeal until Zondo is removed, then things will be fine.”

Stanley Makgeta said:

“And the timing of the judgment says a lot.”

Zuma ordered to pay costs after court ruled against him

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Zuma lost another legal battle when the courts ruled that his private prosecution of Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan was unlawful.

He was further ordered to pay the legal costs for the case, and Maughan celebrated her victory on X.

South Africans laughed at Advocate Dali Mpofu, who was Zuma’s representative, and claimed that he hardly won any cases.

