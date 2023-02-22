Universities with low entry requirements in South Africa (2024)

The primary goal of education is to provide learners with opportunities that can help them reach their full potential and develop their talents and personalities. Universities with low entry requirements in South Africa understand this vital task. That is why they have set APS scores that are attainable to most high school graduates to encourage them to advance their education.

South African universities have APS scores applicants must meet before admission. Photo: pexels.com, @Tanya Gupta, @Gift Habeshaw (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The article bases on the minimum Admission Point Score (APS) universities use when admitting high school graduates. Nonetheless, keep in mind that institutions mentioned below are not listed in any particular order since APS scores are not the only requirements one should meet to gain admission into their dream university. So, you must contact your school of choice to know the other requirements you should meet to be admitted to the course you want.

Universities with low entry requirements in South Africa

The Admission Point Score (APS) is a resource universities and colleges rely on to help enroll a class that is academically qualified to pursue a particular course and has the potential to excel in it. Eventually, these graduates can develop into the best experts or professionals ever. This article reveals the minimum APS scores of these South African universities:

University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (WITS)

Stellenbosch University (SU)

Durban University of Technology (DUT)

University of South Africa (UNISA)

University of Venda (UNIVEN)

University of Cape Town (UCT)

A university's APS and other admission requirements can attract, motivate, and prepare students to look forward to joining that institution. Below are some of the top South African universities with low APS entry requirements:

1. University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (WITS)

The University of the Witwatersrand has five faculties, with 33 schools offering over 3000 courses. Photo: @witsuniversity (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Address: 1 Jan Smuts Avenue, Braamfontein 2000, Johannesburg

1 Jan Smuts Avenue, Braamfontein 2000, Johannesburg Call: +27 (0)11 717 1000 | +27 (0)11 717 1888

+27 (0)11 717 1000 | +27 (0)11 717 1888 Email: wits.news@wits.ac.za

wits.news@wits.ac.za Website: www.wits.ac.za

WITS has five faculties encompassing Commerce, Sciences, Law, Engineering, Management, Health Sciences, and Humanities, with 33 schools offering over 3000 courses.

The university has a specialized APS calculation that differs from other institutions.

What APS score is required for WITS?

WITS' minimum Admission Point Score (APS) ranges from 34-46 across four faculties. The Health Science Faculty works on a Composite Index Score, calculated differently from the APS scoring.

It is also worth noting that meeting the minimum WITS APS score does not guarantee placement at WITS due to the competition for space.

2. Stellenbosch University (SU)

Stellenbosch University is among the world's top 100 universities in theology, forestry, development studies, and agriculture. Photo: @stellenboschuniversity (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Address: Admin A, Ryneveld St, Stellenbosch Central, Stellenbosch, 7599 ​

Admin A, Ryneveld St, Stellenbosch Central, Stellenbosch, 7599 Call: 021 808 9111

021 808 9111 Email: info@sun.ac.za

info@sun.ac.za Website: www.sun.ac.za

Despite being a fine research center, SU is quite liberal with its admission and is, therefore, one of the universities with low entrance requirements in South Africa. This institution stands in the top 100 worldwide in theology, forestry, development studies, and agriculture.

How many points are needed at Stellenbosch University?

Stellenbosch University's APS score ranges between 20-25.

What are the minimum academic requirements for a Bachelor's degree?

For a bachelor's degree admission, you must pass with at least:​

40% minimum for your Home Language

40% for two other subjects

30% for two other subjects (one must be an official language at First Additional or Home Language level)

​20% in the final subject​

3. Durban University of Technology (DUT)

DUT primarily specializes in health sciences, applied sciences, engineering, and accounting courses. Photo: @DurbanUniversityofTechnology (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Address: 41/43 M L Sultan Rd, Greyville, Durban, 4001

41/43 M L Sultan Rd, Greyville, Durban, 4001 Call: 031 373 2000 (Durban) | 033 845 8800 (Midlands)

031 373 2000 (Durban) | 033 845 8800 (Midlands) Email: info@dut.ac.za

info@dut.ac.za Website: www.dut.ac.za

DUT is one of South Africa's major research institutions, with a student population of about 30,000 students. Its primary areas of specialization are health sciences, applied sciences, engineering, and accounting.

How many points are needed in DUT?

You can gain admission into DUT with a minimum APS score of 20 and above.

Can you apply at DUT with 20 points?

Higher Certificate in Business Administration applicants with a Senior Certificate (SC) or a National Senior Certificate (NSC) qualification must score at least 20 points.

Can you study at DUT with 25 points?

The Diploma in Management Sciences (Business Administration) applicants must score a minimum of 25 points and obtain a minimum symbol of D (Standard Grade) or E (Higher Grade) for both English and Accounting.

How many points are needed for IT at DUT?

To pursue an Information Technology degree at DUT, an applicant needs a minimum of 28 points, with at least 30 points in Math or Math Literacy.

How many points are needed for Teaching at DUT?

You need at least 30 points, excluding Life Orientation, for a Bachelor of Education at DUT. Students who matriculated after 2008 must have a "Level 4" pass in English. Those who matriculated before 2008 must have either a "D" on the Higher Grade or a "C" on the Standard Grade for English.

4. University of South Africa (UNISA)

UNISA is among the largest higher learning institutions in Africa. Photo: @UniversityOfSouthAfrica (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Address: Preller St, Muckleneuk, Pretoria, 0002

Preller St, Muckleneuk, Pretoria, 0002 Call: 0800 00 1870

0800 00 1870 Email: enquire@unisa.ac.za | study-info@unisa.ac.za

enquire@unisa.ac.za study-info@unisa.ac.za Website: www.unisa.ac.za

UNISA is among Africa's largest higher learning institutions, with over 400,000 students. Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu are some notable figures who attended this school.

How many points do you need to study at UNISA?

Undergraduate programs at UNISA require a minimum APS score range of 20 to 28 points. Programs with high demand or specialized fields have higher APS requirements.

What is the UNISA APS score?

A higher certificate at the University of South Africa requires a minimum APS of 15, a diploma requires a minimum APS of 18, and a degree requires an APS score of 21 or more.

Even if you reach or surpass the required APS score, your admission to UNISA still depends on your ability to meet the specific admission requirements for your chosen course.

5. University of Venda (UNIVEN)

UNIVEN aims to provide higher education to less privileged students in South Africa. Photo: @UniversityOfVenda (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Address: University Road, Thohoyandou, Limpopo, 0950

University Road, Thohoyandou, Limpopo, 0950 General inquiries: +27 15 962 8000

+27 15 962 8000 Application inquiries: +27 15 962 8959 | +27 15 962 8953 | +27 15 962 8974

+27 15 962 8959 | +27 15 962 8953 | +27 15 962 8974 Application enquiries emails: undergraduateadmission1@univen.ac.za | undergraduateadmission2@univen.ac.za | undergraduateadmission3@univen.ac.za

undergraduateadmission1@univen.ac.za | undergraduateadmission2@univen.ac.za | undergraduateadmission3@univen.ac.za Website: www.univen.ac.za

UNIVEN is a rural-based university aiming to provide higher education to less privileged students in South Africa by reducing admission requirements and tuition fees. Medicine, agriculture, and education are some of the courses offered at the institution.

How many points are needed at the University of Venda?

The minimum points for admission to a bachelor's degree is 26 and can be reviewed by the Senate occasionally. Life Orientation and subjects with less than 40% are not included in calculating APS scores. Should a student have more than seven subjects, only seven subjects with the highest marks shall be used to calculate the APS score.

Achieving the minimum APS does not guarantee admission to any program. You should meet the other admission requirements for the course you want to study. All the requirements are prescribed and can be reviewed by the Senate.

6. University of Cape Town (UCT)

UCT is among the oldest universities in South Africa and the Sub-Saharan Africa. Photo: @uct.ac.za (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Address: Rondebosch, Cape Town, 7700

Rondebosch, Cape Town, 7700 Call: +27 (0)21 650 9111

+27 (0)21 650 9111 Email: admissions@uct.ac.za

admissions@uct.ac.za Website: uct.ac.za

UCT is one of Africa's leading higher education institutions and has a tradition of academic excellence that is respected worldwide.

How many points do I need to study at UCT?

The minimum APS score UCT accepts for a degree admission is 20 points.

What are the UCT requirements for admission to a bachelor's degree program?

The minimum admission requirement for the bachelor's degree is a National Senior Certificate (NSC) with at least 30% in a South African Language of Learning and Teaching (English or Afrikaans) and a rating of 4 (50% - 59%) in four 20-credit subjects.

What are the symbols for matric?

Matric symbols are the grades that you receive in your matric final examination. The highest symbol is A, and the lowest symbol is G. Below is a table to show you what matric subject symbols each symbol represents:

Symbol Percentage score range APS score A 80 – 100% 7 B 70 – 79% 6 C 60 – 69% 5 D 50 – 59% 4 E 40 – 49% 3 F 30 – 39% 2 G 0 – 29% 1

How to calculate APS score

Here is an example of a student's matric exam results and how to calculate the total APS score of this student:

Subject Percentage score APS score Mathematics 60% 5 English Home Language 65% 5 Afrikaans First Additional Language 55% 4 Life Orientation (it is excluded from APS score calculations) 72% _ Life Sciences 86% 7 Physical Sciences 77% 6 Business Studies 63% 5 Total APS score 32

Admission requirements for bachelor's degree

The minimum requirements for a bachelor’s degree admission in a South African institution are:

40% for your Home Language

50% for four other Higher Credit subjects

30% for one other subject for the Senior Certificate or 30% for two other subjects for the National Senior Certificate

Admission requirements for diploma

The minimum requirements for a diploma admission in a South African institution are:

40% for your Home Language

40% for four other High Credit subjects

30% for two other subjects for the National Senior Certificate

Admission requirements for Higher Certificate

The minimum requirements to get a Higher Certificate are:

40% in your Home Language

40% in two other subjects

30% for three other subjects for the National Senior Certificate

(One of your Home Languages must be English or Afrikaans to qualify for this certificate)

Admission requirements for National Senior Certificate

The minimum requirements for one to get an NSC or "matric certificate" in South Africa are:

Pass at least 3 subjects with 40%. One of these subjects should be an official Home Language

Pass at least 2 subjects with 30%. One of these subjects should be a First Additional Language or Home Language

You are allowed to fail 1 subject. The minimum percentage you can get for this subject is 20%

Universities in South Africa have other requirements besides the APS scores. Photo: pexels.com, @Joshua Mcknight, @Feedyourvision (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is the minimum APS score for university admission?

Your APS for university admission should be at least 15 points for a higher certificate, 19 points for a diploma, and 23 points for a degree course. Most universities enroll students with a minimum of 20 APS points and those that have the school's other requirements for admission. Meanwhile, others expect you to have an APS Score of more than 23 points.

What is the highest APS score you can get?

The highest APS you can get is 42. Life Orientation does not count, so you will calculate your APS using six subjects. The highest number of points you can get for one subject is 7.

Which university has the lowest entry requirements?

Stellenbosch University (SU), the Durban University of Technology (DUT), the University of South Africa (UNISA), and the University of Cape Town (UCT) have various courses you can be admitted to with a minimum APS score of 20 points.

Why should you know university entry requirements?

Admission requirements and procedures vary depending on the university and the course of study. Here are four significant reasons why knowing the entry requirements for any university is crucial.

It helps students select appropriate courses.

It establishes standards by which institutions can objectively assess students.

It offers students clarity and understanding.

It ensures admission to courses appropriate for each learner's strengths and abilities.

What happens if you don't meet university entry requirements in South Africa?

Consider taking a university preparation program if you still need to meet the requirements set by a specific institution. Most institutions of higher learning offer foundation training that covers basic academic knowledge ensuring you have what you need to enroll in a degree course from that university.

Can you get into a university without entry requirements?

All universities require you to meet the APS scores and other stated entry requirements. Otherwise, your application will likely be unsuccessful.

The governing body of a university can change the admission requirements, including the APS scores. Photo: pexels.com, @RDNE Stock project, @RDNE Stock project (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What are the minimum requirements to study at a university in South Africa?

Applicants holding the National Senior Certificate (NSC) need at least 20 APS score points to join a university in South Africa. One must pass at least 4 subjects at a rating of 4 (50-59%) or better in any four 20-credit NSC subjects.

What can you study with a 22 APS score?

You can pursue many degree courses in South Africa with a 22 APS score, depending on the university you apply to. For instance, the University of South Africa (UNISA), Stellenbosch University (SU), the Durban University of Technology (DUT), and the University of Cape Town (UCT) can admit you with 20 APS points, depending on the course you choose. Also, you must meet each school's additional admission requirements for the course you would like to apply to.

What are the easy universities to get into in South Africa?

The Durban University of Technology (DUT), Stellenbosch University (SU), the University of South Africa (UNISA), and the University of Cape Town (UCT) can admit you with 20 APS points. University of Venda (UNIVEN) requires 26 APS points, while the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (WITS) requires 34 - 46 APS scores.

How can you get into a university in South Africa with low grades?

It is no secret that university admission can be challenging, especially if your academic results need to be at par. Fortunately, with determination and hard work, you can make this happen. Here are a few tips to follow on how to get into a university with low grades.

Research institutions that accept students with lower grades

Ensure you have a proper application, including a well-written personal statement

Take a gap year and work towards improving your grades or work experience

Be prepared for an interview with your preferred university by perfecting your communication skills

While reviewing the list of universities with low entry requirements in South Africa, avoid adopting the mindset that this is a choice of quantity over quality. Every society needs to provide education to its people because there can be no actual development if the system only provides education to a section of its population with high academic qualifications.

Briefly.co.za listed South African universities with free online applications. Universities charge application fees to help fund the application review process. Since schools receive thousands of applications, checking every single application takes time and costs money.

So, the application fee is intended to reduce the number of applications they receive. The fee discourages many unqualified applicants, thus enabling schools to handle and process manageable applications. Some South African universities do not mind incurring the application review costs or the process' time. Anyone can apply free of charge online.

Source: Briefly News