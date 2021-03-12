Matric certificate replacement procedure in South Africa: 2023 update

Academic certificates are proof that you completed a course or level of learning. These documents are needed when applying for jobs or higher academic qualifications. Losing one or more of them is tragic in today's world. If you have lost or damaged your Matric certificate, you will be glad to know South Africa offers Matric certificate replacement services.

Matric certificate replacement services are available for all South Africans who have lost or damaged their original documents. The Matric certificate is crucial in job and academic markets. Without it, you will have a hard time securing a job or admission into higher educational institutions.

Matric certificate replacement procedure in South Africa

A Matric certificate in South Africa is the highest educational qualification students receive upon the successful completion of their secondary school education.

It is proof of senior school graduation and is crucial for persons pursuing further education or seeking employment. If you damage or lose this crucial document, you can get a Matric certificate reprint.

How to replace a lost/damaged Matric certificate

It is a must for persons seeking jobs or higher academic qualifications to have their original Matric certificate. Below is a list of reasons why people may require this document to be reissued.

Severe document damage

Losing the document

Administrative errors

Change of status

Alteration of sex status and sex description

Replacing a damaged or lost Matric certificate

If you have been wondering how to replace a lost or severely damaged document, you must do so online. The e-Matric reissue online service is available on the reissue portal.

Note that you must first register as a user on the portal. Once you register, follow the prompts to complete the application process.

During the online application process, you will be required to submit electronic copies of various supporting documents, as listed below.

An affidavit explaining what happened to your original certificate

The original certificate, if it is damaged (This does not apply if you lost yours)

A certified copy of your identity document

Proof of payment

NB: There is a reissue fee of R164 is payable via a bank/ATM deposit or EFT, and it takes four to six weeks for a certificate to be issued.

Change of status/ combination of credits

You should follow the same process as above if you wish to combine your credits to qualify for a National Certificate, i.e., if you wrote Matric in more than one examination sitting. For this, you will have to provide the following supporting documents.

Your results from all examination sittings

A certified copy of your identity document

Proof of payment

Points to note

A reissue fee of R164 is payable via a bank/ATM deposit or EFT.

It takes four to six weeks for a certificate to be issued. Once you submit your application for reissue, you will get a reference number you can use to track it.

Applying for a reissue, i.e., change of particulars

Sometimes, certificates are printed wrongly, and a reissue is needed due to administrative errors. An alteration of sex status and sex description may also necessitate a reissue.

Candidates are allowed up to twelve months from the date of issue for any corrections to be made. A change will only be acceptable if the original certificate is presented.

Changes can only be effected if you apply to the Department of Basic Education (DBE) or Provincial Education Department (PED). There is a Matric certificate replacement form you must complete.

It is also crucial to note that a change of particulars can only be effected after you visit the nearest DBE/PED offices in person for an interview by the relevant officials.

The Ministry of Education understands that this process can take time, and some people need evidence of the application urgently. To cater for this, a statement of results may be issued that serves as an interim record can be issued at a fee.

The documents required to effect a change of particulars are listed below.

Certified copies of your old and new identity documents

A detailed sworn statement or affidavit by the applicant

The original certificate

A letter from the Department of Home Affairs confirming you have altered your sex

A filled application form (Available at the DBE/PED office)

Steps to take

Below are the steps you must take for a change of particulars to be effected.

Pay the prescribed fee by postal order at the post office. Cheques and cash are also acceptable at the DBE/PED office. The reissue fee due to admin errors is R164, and a statement of results will cost you R57.

Next, visit the nearest DBE/PED offices with the original and certified copies of the Matric certificate, birth certificate, and national identity documents. You must also carry the sworn affidavit and a confirmation letter from the Department of Home Affairs.

If you cannot visit the office, you can also download the reissue form and fill it out. Next, post it with the attached documents, including the postal order or cheque, to Private Bag X895, Pretoria, 0001.

NB: You can apply for a change in particulars using the reissue port above. Alternatively, you can use the Umalusi certificate check and reissue portal. It will take four to six weeks for the changes to be effected.

Can I download my Matric certificate online?

If you have been wondering how to get your old Matric certificate online, note that this is not possible. You can collect your printed certificate at the DBE Certification Helpdesk at Sol Plaatje House, 222 Struben Street, Pretoria.

How much does it cost to replace a Matric certificate?

It will cost you R164 to replace the certificate due to administrative errors and R57 to get a statement of results. Note that the prices are normally reviewed each year.

How do I get my Matric certificate quickly?

If you have been asking how to get a copy of your matric certificate quickly, you should know it takes four to six weeks to get one. If you need it urgently, you can apply for a statement of results that is availed immediately.

The Matric certificate replacement process is fairly easy. You can complete the application process online or visit the requisite offices for assistance.

