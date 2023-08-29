Zimbabwe consulate appointment: booking online applications

The consulate of Zimbabwe refers to the diplomatic office established by the government of Zimbabwe in foreign countries to represent the interests of Zimbabwean citizens and handle various consular and diplomatic affairs. How do you contact Zimbabwe's consulate for an appointment or online application booking?

Zimbabwe is a landlocked country located in southern Africa. It is bordered by four other countries: Zambia to the northwest, Mozambique to the northeast, South Africa to the south, and Botswana to the west.

How to book an appointment at the Zim Consulate

Here is a step-by-step guide for Zimbabwe's consulate and how to make an appointment or booking online for applications.

Go to the booking site. Create a new user account Add email address Create password Add your full name and phone number Click on Create Open your email and click the confirmation link. You will be taken back to the booking site. Log in with the email and password Choose a date and time Provide personal information Confirm appointment Receive confirmation Gather documents Attend the appointment

How to apply for a Zimbabwean passport online

To get a Zimbabwean passport online in South Africa, you must book with the Zimbabwean consulate. Visit the Johannesburg or Cape Town consulate to apply for a new Zimbabwean passport from South Africa.

How to apply for a passport at the Zim Consulate

Visit the Official website Review requirements Download application form Fill out an application form Gather documents. Apply: Submit your completed application form and all the required documents to the consulate's passport section. A consular officer will review your documents and accept your application. Pay fees: Pay the applicable passport application fees. Collect receipt Wait for processing Collect passport

How to email the Zimbabwe Embassy

Below are the contact details of the Zimbabwean embassy in South Africa:

Address : 798 Merton Street, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0083, South Africa

: 798 Merton Street, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0083, South Africa Phone: +27 12 342 5125 / +27 12 342 5126

+27 12 342 5125 / +27 12 342 5126 Fax : +27 12 342 5124

: +27 12 342 5124 Email : zimpretoria@zimfa.gov.zw

: zimpretoria@zimfa.gov.zw Zim consulate WhatsApp number: ﻿082 824 9435

Services offered by the Embassy of Zimbabwe in South Africa

The Embassy of Zimbabwe in South Africa provides a range of consular and diplomatic services to Zimbabwean citizens and individuals seeking information or assistance related to Zimbabwe. Here are some common services offered:

Passport services : Processing applications for new passports, renewals, and replacements.

: Processing applications for new passports, renewals, and replacements. Visa services : Providing information about visa requirements for travel to Zimbabwe, processing visa applications, and issuing visas.

: Providing information about visa requirements for travel to Zimbabwe, processing visa applications, and issuing visas. Notary and legalization services : Notarizing documents, legalizing documents for use in Zimbabwe, and certifying copies.

: Notarizing documents, legalizing documents for use in Zimbabwe, and certifying copies. Consular assistance : Assisting Zimbabwean citizens with various consular matters, such as registration, repatriation, and emergency assistance.

: Assisting Zimbabwean citizens with various consular matters, such as registration, repatriation, and emergency assistance. Citizenship matters : Handling matters related to Zimbabwean citizenship, including renunciation and dual citizenship.

: Handling matters related to Zimbabwean citizenship, including renunciation and dual citizenship. Birth and marriage registration : Registering births and marriages of Zimbabwean citizens abroad.

: Registering births and marriages of Zimbabwean citizens abroad. Information and assistance : Information about Zimbabwe's government, economy, culture, and travel-related advice.

: Information about Zimbabwe's government, economy, culture, and travel-related advice. Economic and trade relations : Facilitating economic and trade relations between Zimbabwe and the host country.

: Facilitating economic and trade relations between Zimbabwe and the host country. Emergency assistance : Assisting in emergencies, such as accidents or health issues affecting Zimbabwean citizens.

: Assisting in emergencies, such as accidents or health issues affecting Zimbabwean citizens. Issuance of certificates: Issuing various certifications, such as certificates of good conduct.

Zimbabwe passport application: requirements

The specific requirements for a Zimbabwean passport application can vary based on factors such as the type of passport you are applying for (e.g., adult, child, emergency), the embassy or consulate you are applying at, and any changes in regulations. Here are the general requirements you might need for a Zimbabwean passport application:

For adult's passport application:

Completed application form: Fill out the appropriate passport application form accurately and legibly.

Proof of citizenship: Original Zimbabwean national identification card or proof of citizenship.

Birth certificate: Original birth certificate.

Previous passport (If you are renewing your passport)

Passport photos: Two recent passport-sized colour photographs that meet the specifications outlined by the embassy/consulate.

Consular fees

For children's passport application:

In addition to the requirements for an adult passport, you might also need:

Parental consent: Written consent from both parents or legal guardians.

Parental identification: Copies of the parents' or legal guardians' identification documents.

For emergency passport application:

An emergency passport might be issued under certain circumstances, such as urgent travel due to a family emergency. Requirements can vary widely, and contacting the embassy or consulate for specific information is recommended if you need an emergency passport.

