BABS Home Affairs booking: How to make an appointment in 2023

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is waging war against long queues by introducing the Branch Appointment Booking System (BABS). This new online booking system allows South African citizens to book appointments to process smart ID cards and passport applications at selected Home Affairs offices. This article has everything to know about the BABS Home Affairs booking.

A South African passport. Photo: Matthew de Lange

Source: Getty Images

Applying for a passport or smart ID can be a daunting task. This is why the DHA developed an online application method that makes the process seamless while eradicating corruption. Soon, walk-in visits for passports and smart ID cards will not be allowed at some Home Affairs branches, and all South Africans will be required to use the BABS system.

How to book an appointment with BABS

You must visit the BABS website and create an account to book an appointment. Here is a step-by-step guide to help you with the DHA online booking.

Go to the DHA BABS website, https://www.dha.gov.za/

Click on the ‘’BABS’’ tab

Enter your South African ID number and other personal details

Select the province, city and branch you want to book an appointment

Click on ‘’Select timeslots’’ and choose one that is convenient for you

Lastly, click on ‘’Book appointment’’

Requirements for online smart ID application

A young man holding a tablet. Photo: Delmaine Donson

Source: Getty Images

One must meet various criteria to apply for a smart ID online for the first time. Some of the requirements include:

Must be 16 years old or older Must be a South African citizen by birth Must have a birth certificate copy Must have copies of parents’ ID cards and provide a death certificate in case the parent is late Anyone with a legal guardian must have a copy of a legal document to prove fostering

How to apply for an ID online in South Africa

A woman working on her laptop online. Photo: PeopleImages

Source: Getty Images

Applying for a smart ID is quick and easy. Follow the steps below to apply, upload documents and pay for your application, all from the comfort of your home.

On an internet-enabled device, visit the eHomeAffairs application portal

Click ‘’Go to registration’’

Next, create your profile by filling in the details required on the page that appears on your screen

Click ‘’Apply for Smart ID’’ and capture your application details. Proofread to confirm their correctness

Attach supporting documents

This will redirect you to the payment page. However, first-time applicants are not required to pay, so click ‘’Next’’

Schedule an appointment at the nearest Home Affairs office or approved bank branches to capture and verify your biometric details.

NB: It takes about 14 working days for the smart ID to be ready. Relevant officials will contact you and issue collection details once it is ready.

A woman using her phone. Photo: Delmaine Donson

Source: Getty Images

How do I check if my passport is ready for collection in South Africa?

Home Affairs now has a system where you can check the status of your application via SMS. To do this, send an SMS to 32551 with the letters ID, followed by a space and your ID number.

Additionally, you can track your passport application status online. Access this service using the reference number on the invoice and your last name.

After going through the above BABS Home Affairs booking guide, you should be fine. Booking an appointment with BABS helps reduce the hassle baffle previously encountered during passport and smart ID applications.

