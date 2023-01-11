How to get your SASSA OTP code (2023): Everything you ought to know

Are you trying to fill out your application form for the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant of R350 in 2023? Then, obtaining your SASSA OTP code is paramount for completing the application. Therefore, when filling out the forms and you get to a point where the OTP code is required, you should know how to generate the code to complete your application process.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) provides COVID-19 SRD grants of R350 per month for six months for South Africans, asylum seekers, the unemployed, and special permit seekers who fall between the ages of 18 and 60 years. As a result, many people have been applying, and the agency generated a one-time SASSA PIN for security reasons. This PIN is digitally generated for everybody applying to verify the ownership of the SASSA accounts.

How do I get my SASSA OTP code?

There are two options through which you can get the OTP: through WhatsApp and the SRD website. The steps to follow are explained below:

Through WhatsApp

Add 082 046 8553 on WhatsApp; Send a message saying 'hi' to this number; Once you receive a response, reply with 'help'; Then, reply with '4' after getting a response; You will then be given a couple of options and also asked to enter your personal details; Afterwards, you will get a Reference number, an OTP number, and a website link to click on.

Through the SRD website

If you are applying through the internet, take note of the following steps:

Visit the official SRD wesbite; On the website, you will be requested to supply your identification and mobile numbers; After correctly entering it, click on the "Send SMS" button, and wait for a response; Your six-digit OTP will be sent to the phone number you supplied.

Why did SASSA send me an OTP code?

It is worth noting that SASSA does not send you an OTP code except you request it. At your request, you will receive the SASSA OTP PIN in any of these cases:

When applying for an SRD R350 grant;

When you want to update your payment options;

When you want to reinstate or reconsider a cancelled application.

What to do with the SASSA OTP code?

The South African Social Security Agency's OTP is essential to completing your application form for the SRD grant. So, are you thinking of where to use the SASSA OTP code? If you apply through WhatsApp, when the OTP is sent to you, a website link will come alongside, which you are expected to click.

When you do so, a page will open where you are to fill in the OTP. Do this to be verified; otherwise, you may be unable to continue your application process.

Aside from the case mentioned above, SASSA OTPs are sent for the following reasons:

To confirm your identity if you are the actual owner of the account;

To secure your information;

To make sure the original owner gets their funds;

To verify if the information that links you to the SRD grant application is correct and belongs to you.

Even so, sometimes, applicants could receive multiple OTPs, which has caused a lot of issues. An overactive or faulty system sometimes causes this. But just in case, it is advisable to delete them and keep them from a third party before requesting another.

What is the SASSA form reference number?

The SRD reference number is an alphanumeric code sent to you if you apply for the Agency's SRD grant through the website of GovChat or WhatsApp. The website of GovChat or WhatsApp has created the code to enable you to check your SASSA application's current situation. The reference number is obtained when applying.

It is a vital tool to check your SASSA status and balance. At the same time, the number is also a means to get your SASSA OTP code. Hence, your application form needs to be completed, memorised for future use.

SASSA PIN reset

Did you forget your PIN, suspect someone knows your PIN or lose your SASSA card PIN? Then, visit the South African Social Security Agency office, where they will reset your Personal Identification Number (PIN). After this is done, hide the number from a third party so that an unauthorised person does not have access to your funds.

With the increasing number of smartphone users, applying for an SRD grant on WhatsApp or an internet-enabled device has made it easy. Therefore getting your SASSA OTP code for the 2023 section is just at your fingertips if you follow the steps mentioned above.

