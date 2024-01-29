How to check your SASSA balance? Step-by-step guide for 2024

If you are struggling to make ends meet and receive a SASSA grant monthly, it is essential to know the ins and outs of the process. This includes knowing how to check your available balance on the relevant platforms. Here, we discuss how to check your SASSA balance and other important information regarding the process.

The Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD Grant) is a relief fund for South African citizens, asylum seekers, refugees, and unique permit holders between 18 and 60 years old who require financial assistance. They must not receive any social grants otherwise, are not eligible or contributing to UIF, and are not financially supported in any other form.

An SRD status check can inform you of how much money you have available and when. Although there is curiosity online regarding how to check your SASSA balance via *130*, this is not the correct USSD code. How can you accurately do a SASSA status check? You can keep reading for more on how to check your R350 SASSA balance status and how to check your child support grant balance online.

How do you check your SASSA bank details?

To ensure your SASSA banking details are correct, you can log onto SASSA's official website and sign in to your account. You can go to the 'bank details verification' section and enter all the relevant details that may not be there.

If all is in order, you can save the details. You will receive a one-time verification code to your cell phone to confirm your identity. You can also go back and fix or add any information that needs correcting.

How do I check my SASSA R350 outstanding balance?

There are various ways you can check your account status. You can visit your local SASSA centre, check your balance at an ATM, or use your cell phone to obtain the details within moments.

How to check your SASSA balance for a child grant?

The SASSA child grant balance checks online process is the same as studying for your standard SASSA grant. Following the prompts, dial *120*3210# on your cell phone. If not, you can check at your local ATM or SASSA centre.

How to check your SASSA balance without airtime?

If you want to check your SASSA balance using a cellphone without airtime, enter *120* 69277# on your cell phone and follow the prompts. You must provide your cell phone number and ID, but you will receive an SMS with your SASSA balance report.

How to check your SASSA balance on WhatsApp?

Alternatively, you can save the SASSA WhatsApp number 082 046 8553 to your contacts and send the text 'SASSA' to the number. You will get a follow-up reply that you must respond by replying 'status'. Once you get another response, reply with 'yes' and use your reference number.

Knowing how to check your SASSA balance in detail helps you stay on top of your finances, limiting confusion and worry regarding your financial status at any given time. Using the USSD codes provided gives you quick and easy access to your relevant SASSA account information.

