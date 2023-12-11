Continuation of benefits sent to PayMaster, meaning and time taken to pay UIF

When dealing with Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) benefits in South Africa, it is vital to understand the various statuses and messages in the system. One such message is ‘’Continuation of benefits sent to PayMaster.’’ This article sheds light on such prompts and explores the role of PayMaster in the UIF process.

UIF offers short-term monetary relief to workers who have lost their jobs due to retrenchment, illness or other qualifying reasons. On the other hand, PayMaster is a third-party entity responsible for disbursing funds on behalf of the UIF.

What is the meaning of continuation of benefits?

The continuation of benefits means extending the unemployment benefits to unemployed individuals whose initial timeline of receiving benefits has ended.

How to submit a UIF benefit continuation form

There are two methods to submit your UIF benefit continuation form, which include both online and offline. Follow the steps below to submit this continuation form manually.

Visit the official labour website and download the UI.6A form.

Next, click on ‘’Resource Centre’’.

Select ‘’Forms’’ on the page.

Choose the form name and proceed to print it.

Fill in all the necessary details and submit the form to the nearest labour office.

Here is a step-by-step guide to submitting the UIF benefit continuation form online.

Visit the official UIF website and log in or set up your account,

Next, enter your credentials.

Select ‘’Benefit Applications and Payments’’.

Choose ‘’Continuation of Benefits’’.

Select one of the four benefits and click ‘’Next''.

Then, verify your financial and personal details.

Select your labour centre, validate your employment status and submit your application form.

What does it mean when the status says sent to PayMaster?

Reaching the status ‘’Sent to PayMaster’’ in the UIF system signifies the end of the processing stage. This, in turn, means the payment related to the individual’s UIF claim has been forwarded to PayMaster for disbursement.

At this point, the UIF has successfully concluded evaluating and verifying the claim, and PayMaster has been entrusted with distributing the payment.

What does it mean when the status says cancelled by PayMaster?

This UIF status means that PayMaster cancelled the payment application. Unfortunately, this happens when a continuation of the benefit form is submitted before the assessment of the initial application. Nonetheless, this only partially affects the entire UIF claim process or qualification.

How long does PayMaster take to process?

The duration PayMaster takes to process UIF payments depends on several factors. However, this process typically takes approximately 7 to 10 working days.

Beneficiaries of the UIF payments are advised to monitor their UIF frequently and reach out to the company’s helpline if the process takes too long.

Does UIF cancel the continuation of benefits with PayMaster?

After evaluating the beneficiary’s circumstances and eligibility, the decision to cancel or terminate continuation benefits lies with the UIF. Therefore, PayMaster has no authority to cancel the continuation of benefits.

Life may not always go as planned for some individuals, and employed people can suddenly lose their jobs. As such, knowing the continuation of benefits sent to the PayMaster process will help you stand on your feet until you get another job.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

