Blade Nzimande, the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, slammed the allegations levelled against him

This came after the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse released a report accusing Nzimande of receiving millions in kickbacks

South Africans believed that he was untouchable and that nothing would happen to him

Blade Nzimande's refusal to step down after corruption allegations depressed netizens. Images: Christoph Soeder/picture alliance via Getty Images and Grace Cary

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Blade Nzimande, refuses to resign. This was after an Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse report implicated him and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme chairperson Ernest Khoza in corruption in the millions. Nzimande vehemently denied the allegations and assured the nation that he was innocent.

Nzimande accused of corruption

Nzimande has been in hot water since OUTA released the report, which alleged that Blade and Khoza received kickbacks worth millions from NSFAS's service providers. Nzimande was also accused of siphoning department funds to bankroll the South African Communist Party, of which he is the chairperson.

Nzimande denied allegations against him

According to eNCA, Nzimande slammed the accusations, even though OUTA intends to lay charges against him and pressured him to resign. Nzimande said he was not going anywhere and asked why he should leave. He assured the South African public that he has never used money from any of his department's entities as a minister, emphatically denied receiving kickbacks and dismissed OUTA's report.

Mzansi feels dejected

South Africans on Facebook did not believe him.

Sue Scheepers said:

“It will go nowhere. Our faith in the judicial system doing their jobs where the ANC is concerned is zero.”

Refiloe Lepheane wrote:

“I would be amazed if the year will begin smoothly without students protesting for funding.”

Kika Masentle Silva added:

“It makes no difference because there is no accountability in the ANC government. We are tired of all of them and their corruption. We are voting them out this year.”

Tshiriletso Johannes:

“Of course, he will deny and deny everything. As they denied the VBS scandal.”

Conrad Hennig remarked:

“Comrades will always be comrades. Nothing ever happens to them. They’re untouchable. Hideous people.”

Petunia Molefe said:

“That’s the government of the ANC. Corruption all the way. He won’t be suspended as usual.”

Selena Governder suggested:

“He must be replaced with someone younger.”

