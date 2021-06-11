‘The Throne Does Not Belong to Him’: Another New Threat to King Misuzulu’s Reign

- Yet another group of royals is questioning the reign of King Misuzulu, claiming the throne does not rightfully belong to him

-Princess Nomkhubulwane, Princess Nomvula O’Meara and Princess Mhlengi Zulu all argue that their ancestor, Prince Magangane George Zulu was robbed of the throne more than a decade back

- They've collectively written to the KZN premeire, demanding that the rightful heir take his place

Another faction threatens to contest King Misuzulu's ascenscion to the throne, this after a new group of royals claims the throne does not actually belong to him.

Another faction threatens the reign of King Misuzulu.

Source: Facebook

Princess Nomkhubulwane, Princess Nomvula O’Meara and Princess Mhlengi Zulu, a 19-year-old royal, are threatening to initiate a court action to compel the Zulu royal house and the Office of the Premier in KwaZulu-Natal to stop the ascension of King Misuzulu.

The royals claim it is no longer an issue of who King Goodwill Zwelithi wanted to see seated on the throne, but claim their ancestors were robbed of the throne more than a century ago.

Historical redress

It seems the issue goes way back. The cousins argue that if history and Zulu monarch traditions were not overridden in 1913 when King Solomon KaDinuzulu passed away, Prince Magangane George Zulu who was 16 years old at the time, should have been the next King and not King Cyprian kaSolomon, the father of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini who was succeeded by King Misuzulu.

“We believe that the heir to the throne must take their rightful place in history from the House of Qambushilo… We believe that as the rightful heirs in support of our brother, Prince Mhlengi Zulu for the following reasons,” says part of their letter to the Premeire.

The Office of the Premeire has not yet responded to the family.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu has finally broken his silence following his dramatic succession to the throne.

The King speaks out

In an interview aired this week, the King told reporters at eNCA that he was not surprised by the drama that unfolded after he was named successor to the throne.

“When somebody passes away in the family, whether it’s the head of the house, or the queen, I was expecting a lot of great challenges and great confusion,” he said.

Plans to reunite the nation

The King has graciously made it clear he harbours no ill feelings towards those who contested his claim to the throne. The young monarch added that he has every intention of reuniting his feuding family, claiming charity begins at home.

“I don’t have anybody in my family who I can say I dislike for any reason. I do believe in my family. I am here as part of my family and I will bring my family together to be able to show the Zulu people that unity within the family needs to begin at home. I am looking at unifying the Zulu nation as a whole. It’s a great responsibility but I think I am ready, working together with my headmen,” he said.

“We are going through a crisis ... I have to admit ... But we will get over it in time.”

Source: Briefly.co.za