The ANC's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, addressed ANC delegates and said that the party needs a time extension

Ramaphosa spoke during the party's 112th anniversary on January 8 and compared Mzansi to China

South Africans dragged him across social media for his statements

Cyril Ramaphosa said the ANC needed more than 30 years to change the country. Images: Photo by Roberta Ciuccio / AFP via Getty Images and Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The African National Congress's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, said the ruling party needs more time to transform South Africa into a prosperous society. Ramaphosa also seemingly shot at the newly formed MK party while comparing South Africa's progress with China's. Netizens were not pleased with his speech and gave him a thumbs down.

ANC celebrates 112th birthday

The ANC celebrated 112 years of its existence since it was founded in 1912. The celebrations were held in Mpumalanga, and @MyANC shared a livestream of Ramaphosa's address on X, formerly Twitter. In his address, Ramaphosa revealed that the African National Party has made significant progress since taking over the country's reigns in 1994. However, Ramaphosa's speech had him essentially biding for time.

Ramaphosa asks for more time

Ramaphosa said that 30 years is not enough to effect the change it wants in the country. Ramaphosa revealed that the current Chinese administration laid out a 100-year plan to turn China into a prosperous nation and asserted that the ANC could do the same if it remains a trusted servant of the people. He also aimed at the MK party and newly formed parties.

“ANC is not a fake organisation that is held together using nails. We are prepared to take them on. We’re not scared of them, and we’re going to put them in their place.”

View the tweet here:

Mzansi cannot stomach Ramaphosa's address

South Africans felt let down by the ANC.

Above the average wrote:

“As a member of the youth let down by the ANC’s job creation efforts, I’m hustling on my own. However, constant loadshedding is hindering my business.”

Cde BOB said

“These grandpas and gogos would have known Tambo. He would not have stood for their poor work and corruption.”

Asaph Mogofe was angry:

“LIE’beration!”

Snowblind:

“112 years and 30 years of stealing.”

Oh! Goodness me exclaimed:

“Even the ANC members are tired of listening to their party’s lies, hence the small number of people streaming it. This thing is dead, and we must help bury it.”

ANC did not reach targets: Fikile Mbalula

Recently, Briefly News reported that the ANC's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, admitted that the ANC had not reached its targets.

Mbalula spoke recently, a day before ANC celebrated its 112th anniversary on January 8. Mbalula remarked that the ANC has a long way to go before reaching where it would like to see itself, and South Africans grew weary of listening to Mbalula speak.

