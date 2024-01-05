The president of the EFF, Julius Malema, made his stance clear on the newly-formed MK party

Malema has called on EFF members to keep their distance from the Jacob Zuma-endorsed party

Social media users were divided by this announcement and shared their thoughts online

Julius Malema took shots at Jacob Zuma's party, the MK party. Images: Photo by Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

The Economic Freedom Fighters' president, Julius Malema, has come out guns blazing against a new political contender, the MK party. Malema made his remarks during an EFF media briefing held in Durban today.

Malema distances himself from MK

The highly-anticipated briefing shared by @EFFSouthAfrica on X, formerly Twitter, covered various issues, particularly planning for the party's manifesto launch in Moses Mabhida next month. However, what caught the attention of many was Malema addressing the emergence of the MK Party for the first time. This is the party that erstwhile president Jacob Zuma publicly endorsed.

The Red Beret commander said former President Jacob Zuma has a right to vote for any party he wishes to vote for, and they could not interfere with that right. He added:

“President Zuma is in denial, of course. Veterans of the ANC are like that: they are in denial that the ANC is dead and, therefore, we have nothing to do with MK. MK has got a right to exist, we don't have anything to do with them, and we don't expect anyone of the EFF to take part in the activities of MK.”

Malema concluded by saying that he wanted to Jacob Zuma well:

“We wish President Zuma well, and we hope that something will out of this, but with my experience of forming a political party alongside Floyd and them, it is not easy.”

Netizens debate Malema's words

Social media users share their thoughts on Malema's stance.

@mhlontlo10 said:

“Breathing through the wound.”

@musa50888833 said:

“Notice how the president we all want refers to the president we all miss as President Zuma.”

@Selloselei said:

“You fought him for nine years. Suddenly, he became your friend. Please note he will steal your votes as well from KZN.”

@IzoMoi said:

“He called him Zupta. What changed?”

ANC deploys senior KZN leaders to pacify MK Party threat

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that former South African President Jacob Zuma affirmed his allegiance to the ANC but disclosed plans to cast his vote for the uMkhonto Wesizwe party.

The ANC's national leadership made plans to deploy Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Zweli Mkhize to counter Jacob Zuma's MK party during the 2024 elections. The party is set to have its official launch at Soweto's Orlando Stadium in January 2024.

