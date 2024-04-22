A Bachelor of Education graduate in Shongweni in Kwazulu-Natal broke down in front of President Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa was with the African National Congress on a campaigning trail when he visited the woman's home

When she cried that she had been struggling to get a job, Ramaphosa said he wanted the issue to be resolved

SHONGWENI, KWAZULU-NATAL – President Cyril Ramaphosa brought hope back to a KwaZulu-Natal Bachelor of Education graduate's life after promising to resolve her being unemployed after graduating years ago.

Ramaphosa talks to an unemployed graduate

According to TimesLIVE, Slindile Nene and her mother received a visit from Ramaphosa during his campaign for the 2024 general elections on 29 May. In a video @ZimasaMatiwane posted on X, Nene told Ramaphosa she has been volunteering for three years.

Although she registered on databases for employment in 2016, she has not been called for an interview. Nene broke down as her mother pleaded for Ramaphosa to help her. Ramaphosa instructed some members of his staff to take Nene's details down.

"I want this matter resolved", he said.

View the video here:

Netizens were sarcastic

Many on Facebook responded sarcastically to Ramaphosa's gestures.

Peter Bachtis said:

"What an awesome gesture by the president. How many businesses did he intervene to save from catastrophic closure when covid was thrust upon us?"

Mkhulu Lazi Nkabinde asked:

"What about thousands of teachers who are also unemployed?"

Lwando Lemzin Ntonta said

"Only a fool will believe that."

Khaya Kaizer Myoli said:

"What a world we are living in."

Sabelo A. Mbeje said:

"It's called campaigning."

