Jacob Zuma recently visited Moses Mabhida's home, and that sparked speculations about the political motive

This comes after Zuma's announcement that he is withdrawing his support from the ANC under President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership

The public's fascination with Zuma's political trajectory intensifies as he pays tribute to Mabhida

Former President Jacob Zuma spent the day honouring Moses Mabhida's legacy in Pietermaritzburg. Image: Waldo Swiegers

KWAZULU-NATAL - Former President Jacob Zuma ignited chatter with a visit to the late Moses Mabhida's home in Pietermaritzburg.

Zuma backs MK party

The visit fueled speculation about its political implications, given Zuma's recent declaration that he can no longer support the ANC and shifted his political alliances to the MK party.

His support for the MK party, named after the ANC's former armed wing, marks a notable departure from his longstanding association with the ruling party.

uMkhonto we Sizwe logo

During the visit, Zuma is expected to address reports of legal threats from the ANC regarding the use of uMkhonto we Sizwe logo variations by the MK party, reported SABCNews.

SA weigh in on Zuma's career

Citizens are intrigued about Zuma's political career as he pays homage to the legacy of Mabhida.

Clvr Majola stated:

"Zuma is the most powerful politician in South Africa."

Phuti Mkgm mentioned:

"I now believe Zuma fought hard for this country."

Sikhona Gebashe posted:

"We must also mention that our Isithwalandwe Moses Mabhida was a genuine commander of MK, not Zumas fake MK of tribalist movement. "

Lydia Ntsaba Kunene suggested:

"The old madala must just enjoy his pension in peace and spend the remaining time with his grandchildren."

Khwathelani Mulondo wrote:

"After nine months or so we shall be hearing great news, the visit doesn't look ordinary."

ANC deploys Zuma's ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma

In another article, Briefly News reported that the ANC's national leadership plans to deploy Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Zweli Mkhize, former allies of Jacob Zuma, to counter his breakaway MK party in KwaZulu-Natal in the 2024 elections.

According to insiders within the ANC, Zuma's choice to spearhead the newly established uMkhonto weSizwe party might result in significant repercussions in KwaZulu-Natal, where he retains substantial support.

