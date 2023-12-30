South Africans are mourning the passing of the former presenter of Umhlobo Wenene Mthobeli KCi August

His family confirmed his death and revealed that he was discovered unconscious in his Johannesburg home

Fans took to social platforms to express their grief and reflect on how Mthobeli transformed the radio landscape with his exceptional talent

Former Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Mthobeli KCi August passed away in Johannesburg. Image: KCi Mthobeli August

Source: Facebook

Tributes are pouring in for the late Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter, Mthobeli KCi August.

Mthobeli's family releases a statement

In a statement released by his family, it is announced with great sadness that Mthobeli passed away after being discovered unconscious in his Johannesburg home on Friday, 29 December.

It further says that Mthobeli was a decorated radio broadcaster, who captivated audiences across South Africa with his distinctive presenting style.

Details about Mthobeli's funeral

The family has requested privacy during this sombre time, and details about the funeral arrangements will be shared in due course.

See the post below:

SA devasted by Mthobeli's death

Fans and colleagues alike have taken to social media platforms to mourn the death of Mthobeli, Many expressed their sadness and acknowledged the significant impact he made in the radio industry.

@Sisa_Ndoni said:

"Eish KCi, such a talent. Rest easy.️"

@Ora_lee2 wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@Dzubhar mentioned:

"This man brought comedy to a non-creative station. He gave them millions of listeners, from 3pm - 6pm in every household. May we please remember how they tried to ruin his career?"

@KgomotsoTlhapan commented:

"2023 is a brutal year, it continues to take and take famous and ordinary people alike. I don't know how many people I know died this year including some in my family."

@AndileHuman added:

"This was one talented guy that the South African Broadcasting Industry failed. They made sure that they gatekeep his talent till his death."

