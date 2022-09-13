Paramedics rescued an unconscious baby after being left in a locked car for several hours

The child's parent was allegedly shopping in a nearby mall, and a security guard noticed that the baby was unattended

Paramedics managed to get to the baby, who was placed on oxygen and regained consciousness

BALLITO - Paramedics managed to rescue an unconscious baby from a locked car in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, 12 September.

Paramedics managed to rescue a baby who was locked in a car. Image: @Medi_Response & Getty image

Source: UGC

The child's parent was allegedly shopping in a nearby mall and left the child unattended for several hours.

Medi Response spokesperson Paul Herbst said the car was locked with no ventilation and the baby was unconscious. However, a vigilant security guard noticed the child and alerted the centre management, according to TimesLIVE.

Paramedics were then summoned to assist and force entry into the vehicle. According to the spokesperson, Medi Response had to break the car's window.

The baby was placed on oxygen and regained consciousness. Herbst said the child was taken into the care of practitioners.

He told IOL that police were on the scene.

South Africans angered by parents:

@walterdimama said:

“They must charge the parent with attempted murder.”

@Myvolk01 commented:

“Lock up the parent and throw away the keys.”

@nandizee added:

“The courage and nerve to leave a child unattended in this cruel world.”

The mother arrested along with a shopkeeper after her child was found working during an inspection

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the mother of a child who was found working in a shop in Marabastad, Tshwane, has been arrested along with the shopkeeper who employed the minor.

The department of employment and labour was carrying out routine inspections when they found the child working in the store.

The legal adviser to the department, Fikiswa Bede, said that the situation was "appalling and unacceptable" especially since the recent international conference aiming at ending child labour was held in South Africa in May.

