PRETORIA - The mother of a child who was found working in a shop in Marabastad, Tshwane has been arrested along with the shopkeeper who employed the minor.

The department of employment and labour was carrying out routine inspections when they found the child working in the store.

The mother of a child found working at a shop has been arrested along with the shopkeeper. Photo credit: South African Police Service

The legal adviser to the department, Fikiswa Bede, said that the situation was "appalling and unacceptable" especially since the recent international conference aiming at ending child labour was held in South Africa in May.

It is illegal to employ children under the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and the department took the situation very seriously according to the Sunday Times.

During the inspections, 20 people were arrested at the Marabastad Retail Market. The department closed the market after it was found to be “dirty, unhealthy and hazardous”.

IOL reported that illegal immigrants and traders allegedly fled when the inspectors arrived at the market.

