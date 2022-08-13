Four prisoners were arrested for running an extortion ring that scammed victims out of R1.3 million

The prisoners were arrested at Odi and Bavianspoort correction centres on Thursday night in a joint operation

The inmates have been charged with extortion, impersonating a police officer, forgery and money laundering

PRETORIA - Four prisoners have been charged with extortion following the discovery of an elaborate scam they were running out of their jail cells.

The four men aged between 26 and 32 targeted men who used a secret online escort service. Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase revealed that the investigation into the extortion ring revealed that the inmates had used cell phones to orchestrate the scam.

Four prisoners have been arrested for running an extortion racket from inside their prison cells. Photo credit: Photo by Ksenia Chernaya/Pexels, Ron Lach/Pexels

They posed as fake police officers using information and images from unsuspecting police officers' social media accounts.

TimesLIVE reported that the inmates were arrested at Odi and Bavianspoort correction centres on Thursday night.

The extortion scam was able to swindle R1.3 million from the victims in South Africa. EWN reported that the inmates were charged with extortion, impersonating a police officer, forgery and money laundering.

