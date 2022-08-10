Five inmates have taken legal action against the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services and his department

The prisoners claim that they were brutalised by prison guards in August 2014 and want a R10 million payout

South Africans are not happy that the inmates want financial compensation and say that victims should be able to sue perpetrators too

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola and his department are being sued for R10 million by five current and former inmates at the Leeuwkop Maximum Correctional Centre in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

Five inmates are seeking to be compensated for their ill-treatment at Leeuwkop Maximum Correctional Centre in Johannesburg. Image: Michele Spatari / AFP

Source: Getty Images

The lawsuit was first issued in 2015 after the inmates alleged that they were beaten with batons, electrocuted and punched by prison officials. The inmates also alleged that they had dogs unleashed on them by the prison officials.

News24 reports that the inmates are now seeking compensation for their pain, suffering, and emotional trauma as a result of the assault, torture, and loss of amenities.

Four of the five prisoners have accused the prison guards of unlawfully placing them under solitary confinement.

The alleged assault took place on 10 August 2014. The case is now being heard by the Gauteng High Court after it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic but will now continue.

According to IOL, the depart of correctional services has denied that the inmates were ever torched and stated that prison guards sometimes need to use force because prisoners use objects to jam cell gates when conducting searches.

Here's what South Africans have to say about the matter:

@2951cfb921004f2 said:

"If they get their awards, then their victims who were affected in the criminal cases for which they went to jail should sue them for similar damages. It is ironic how a criminal inmate uses the constitution they contravened to extort money from the taxpayers!"

@JasonKhumaloII said:

"Lol, but we can't sue them for highjacking, robbing, raping, murdering, assaulting, and scamming people. It's true that prisoners have more rights than law-abiding citizens, and it's always fun in jail."

@Rrasel_ said:

"I wonder if @RonaldLamola knows about the inmates that live stream on tiktok?"

