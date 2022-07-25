Police have arrested one suspect in connection with the Katlehong tavern shooting that left two dead

The suspect is an Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officer who is due to appear in court soon

The shooting occurred earlier this month when armed men stormed into the tavern and opened fire

GAUTENG - An Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officer was arrested in connection with the deadly Katlehong tavern shooting on Friday, 22 July.

A suspect was arrested in connection with the Katlehong tavern shooting that occurred earlier this month. Image: Noel Celis/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The tavern shooting left two people dead and four others injured. Police confirmed with News24 that the suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday, 25 July and that the investigation into the tavern shooting is underway.

On Friday, 8 July, a group of armed men stormed into the Mputlane Inn tavern and randomly opened fire at patrons. Police Spokesperson Dimakatso Sello told EWN that one suspect was arrested.

The shooting was one of several others that rocked the country earlier this month.

South Africans react to the police officer’s arrest:

@Zodwaonly said:

“Hired assassins.”

@ntombik3 commented:

“Could the officer be responsible for the other tavern shooting in Soweto?”

@AlphyzaAli wrote:

“Only here in SA will you witness this kind of sh*t, SA is just a violent, comedy movie on its own.”

@PretoriaProudly added:

“Clearly, he was not fit for having a firearm.”

Soweto tavern shooting believed to be caused by gangsterism that plagues township businesses

