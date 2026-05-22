Matipandile Sotheni appeared before the Brakpan Magistrate's Court on 22 May 2026 for his bail application

The former Special Task Force member is charged with the murder of Marius van der Merwe on 5 December 2025

South Africans weighed in on Sotheni's claims about Uber expenses as part of his reasons for being granted bail

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Murder accused Matipandile Sotheni claimed that his wife spent R15,000 a month on Uber. Image: @officialtwinny

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Matipandile Sotheni, the man accused of killing Marius van der Merwe, has told the Brakpan Magistrate's Court how his wife has been forced to spend R500 a day on an Uber after police seized her vehicle as part of murder investigations.

Sotheni, a former Special Task Force member, made the admission during his bail application before the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court on 22 May 2026.

Sotheni is applying for bail following his arrest on Saturday, 14 March 2026, in connection with the murder of van der Merwe, a former Madlanga Commission of Inquiry witness.

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Van der Merwe was shot dead outside his home in Brakpan, in full view of his family, on 5 December 2025. He was killed a month after he testified at the Commission about corruption at the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD). Van der Merwe’s testimony focused on suspended EMPD Deputy Police Chief, Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi.

Sotheni claims his wife spends R15,000 a month on Uber

In his affidavit, Sotheni claimed that his continued incarceration and the ongoing investigations were adding an extra burden to his family.

He told the court that the seizure of his wife’s car by police left her relying on Uber to get to work. He noted that this cost about R500 a day, which equates to roughly R15,000 a month.

Matipandile Sotheni claimed that his wife was forced to use Uber daily for work. Image: MarioGuti

Source: Getty Images

He further stated this meant that her transport expense was now higher than her salary, which added financial strain to the household.

South Africans react to Sotheni’s comments

Social media users weighed in on Sotheni’s claims, with many unimpressed with it.

@kayEasy_ asked:

“Why can’t she use a taxi?”

@tefo_6 stated:

“This guy is accused of a serious crime, and he comes up with lousy reasoning. Bail should be denied.”

@lord_MD16 asked:

“R500 a day. Why doesn't she use public transport?”

@ke_warra added:

“Another Brown Mogotsi, this one. He’s trying to pin everything on a dead man. Yes, we can all agree that Wiandre Pretorius played a part in the killing of Marius, but he also played a part. He was there.”

@ChumaSamk91253 said:

“Lol, the life of the elites. That monthly transport expenditure is three times the wages of most workers.”

@Neonyana10 added:

“A taxi or bus could be a cheaper option for her.”

@IhateEvil1000 agreed:

“The wife should use a taxi then, just like everyone else who can’t afford R500 Uber a day.”

@Mchabo5 said:

“Uber is not the only mode of transportation.”

Marius van der Merwe's family speaks out

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Marius van der Merwe’s family spoke out about the arrest of one suspect for the murder of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry witness.

Van der Merwe's sister, Natasha, explained how the family was dealing with his death and how their lives had changed since his murder.

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, explained why police did not provide the family with information about the arrest.

Source: Briefly News