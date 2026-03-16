Marius van der Merwe’s family has spoken out about the arrest of one suspect for the murder of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry witness

Van der Merwe's sister, Natasha, explained how the family was dealing with his death and how their lives had changed since his murder

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, explained why police did not provide the family with information about the arrest

Marius Van Der Merwe’s family spoke out about his murder and how their lives have changed since. Image: @TheTruthPanther/ CrimeWatch_RSA (X)

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Marius van der Merwe’s sister has expressed relief that someone has been arrested for the murder of her brother, but also raised concern that the family received no information about the investigation into his death.

Speaking outside the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court, before Matiphandile Sotheni made his first appearance in connection with the murder, Natasha spoke about how the murder had affected her family.

Van der Merwe, who was also known as the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry’s Witness D, was shot dead outside his Brakpan home on 5 December 2025. He was killed less than a month after he testified before the Commission about corruption within the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD).

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Van der Merwe’s family is receiving death threats

Speaking to the media about the arrest and events following his death, Natasha said that the family had been receiving death threats following the murder.

She added that it had been a roller coaster ride for them, as they received no information from the police about the murder investigation. She added that they found out about the arrest on social media and from people sharing the news with them.

Marius Van Der Merwe’s family found out about Matiphandile Sotheni's arrest for murder from social media. Image: @EversonLuhanga

Source: Twitter

Family believes van der Merwe was killed by someone close to him

Natasha also said she was convinced that her brother was killed by someone close to him. She noted that he would have never got out of his vehicle for someone he did not know.

their, later said that police found that Wiandre Pretorious was driving the vehicle, which was used in the commission of the murder. While Pretorius addressed van Der Merwe, Sotheni shot dead the Madlanga Commission witness from the passenger’s seat.

Pretorious knew van der Merwe well, as they were both allegedly involved in covering up the death of Emmanuel Mbense. Suspended EMPD Deputy Police Chief, Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi, allegedly gave the order for Mbense’s body to be dumped after he was allegedly killed while in the company of EMPD officers.

Brigadier Mathe also explained that the reason why the family was not informed was due to the sensitivity of the investigation. She indicated that the team would be meeting with the family to break down the details of the docket and update them on investigations now that the man believed to be the shooter was nabbed.

What you need to know about van der Merwe's murder

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised more security for witnesses and whistleblowers following van der Merwe's murder.

Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi distanced himself from the murder of van der Merwe, claiming that he did not know him personally.

Police found a bakkie abandoned in Alexandra, which they believed was used in the commission of van der Merwe’s murder.

Police had taken in a person of interest for questioning in relation to van der Merwe's murder.

Van Der Merwe’s sister told eNCA that he hid details about his work to protect his family after receiving numerous threats.

Former Special Task Force member arrested for murder

Briefly News reported that Matiphandile Sotheni was arrested in connection with the murder of Witness D, Marius van der Merwe.

Sotheni, a former Special Task Force member, faces numerous charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

He made his first appearance before the Brakpan Magistrate's Court, where his matter was postponed for a formal bail application.

Source: Briefly News