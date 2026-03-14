The South African Police Service (SAPS) made a breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of Marius van der Merwe

Van der Merwe, also known as the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's Witness D, was shot dead in December 2025

The security industry member previously testified before the Commission about alleged corruption within the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police

One person has been arrested for the murder of Witness D, Marius van der Merwe. Image: Thing Nong Nont/ CrimeWatch_RSA (X)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The South African Police Service has arrested one person in connection with the murder of Marius van der Merwe.

Van der Merwe, who was also known as Witness D, was a Madlanga Commission of Inquiry witness who was shot dead on 5 December 2025.

Van Der Merwe, who was a security industry member, was murdered outside his home in Brakpan, not long after he testified before the Commission, which is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

His testimony focused on corruption within the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) and on the suspended Deputy Chief of Police, Commissioner Julius Doctor Mkhwanazi.

Suspect arrested by the newly formed task team

On Saturday, 14 March 2026, the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) national spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, confirmed that one person was arrested.

The suspect, who is believed to be the person who fatally shot van der Merwe, was arrested in Johannesburg.

The arrest was made by the specialised police task team, which was established to investigate cases arising from the Commission. The task team was established on the instruction of President Cyril Ramaphosa after he was presented with the Madlanga Commission’s interim report.

Brigadier Mathe explained that the team secured a warrant of arrest after gathering overwhelming evidence.

"Investigators are currently conducting search and seizure operations at several addresses linked to the suspect. Police have also seized a vehicle believed to have been used during the murder of the witness," the Brigadier explained.

Source: Briefly News