Calvin Mathibeli, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Calvin and Family Group, is being investigated in relation to a tender fraud case

Mathibeli is a businessman whose companies deal with security, construction, manufacturing, farming, mining, properties and logistics

Mathibeli previously accused Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of corruption, leading to a defamation court case

Police raided Calvin Mathibeli’s properties across four provinces. Image: @DasenThathiah/ @NowInSA

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Members of the South African Police Service have conducted raids at properties belonging to businessman Calvin Mathibeli.

Mathibeli is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Calvin and Family Group, which is a holding company that has multiple divisions in security, construction, manufacturing, farming, mining, properties and logistics.

The businessman has been in the news lately after he claimed that Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was corrupt and involved in illegal killings. The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner took the businessman to court for defamation and won the case.

Why are police raiding Mathibeli’s properties?

On 10 March 2026, police began raiding multiple properties belonging to the businessman in four provinces. Search warrants were secured in relation to a tender fraud case that was registered in Johannesburg.

Police are seizing documents and other items as part of the investigations.

Mathibeli denies he’s involved in fraud

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Mathibeli denied that he was involved in fraud, saying that he was a hardworking businessman who worked his way up from the bottom.

He also claimed that the South African Police Service was being used by his competitors to push him out of business.

“This is abuse of power,” Mathibeli exclaimed.

He also claimed that bad things were happening in KZN, saying that he had proof of this. He also fired another verbal assault at General Mkhwanazi, saying that the KZN Police Commissioner was trying to silence him with his court application and didn’t want to debate the facts.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Source: Briefly News