Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu says he barely knows Durban businessman Calvin Mathibeli, and denies any involvement in the businessman’s allegations against KwaZulu-Natal police .

. Mathibeli accused provincial commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and the police of harassment, claiming officers used a fraudulent warrant to raid his property

The dispute comes amid earlier claims by Mkhwanazi linking Mchunu to criminal cartels and Mathibeli, leading to the former minister's suspension

Senzo Mchunu has distanced himself from KZN businessman Calvin Mathibeli. Image: @GiftosSA73/X

Source: Twitter

DURBAN- Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu had denied any close ties to Durban businessman Calvin Mathibeli, despite photos showing them together.

According to IOL, Mchunu, through his spokesperson Thabiso Mshengu, said he barely knew Mathibeli. He said Mchunu only knows of him as a well-known businessman in KwaZulu-Natal and has never been involved in his affairs. Mchunu also denied any role in the allegations made against the police by Mathibeli, saying he only learned about them through the media.

Mathibela accused Mkhwanazi of harassment

Mathibeli recently accused KwaZulu-Natal police and provincial commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of harassing and intimidating him. He claimed police raided his properties using a fraudulent warrant, pointed firearms at his family home, assaulted his security staff and confiscated 14 licensed guns without proper paperwork. He also alleged that officers tried to pressure employees for information about his children’s school. Mathibeli has since filed a lawsuit in the Durban High Court against the police.

Mkhwanazi accused Mchunu of being linked to criminals

The tension follows earlier public claims by Mkhwanazi that Mchunu was linked to criminal cartels and had ordered the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team. Mchunu rejected those claims as baseless. In July 2025, President Cyril Ramaphosa placed him on leave.

KwaZulu-Natal police have dismissed Mathibeli’s accusations as malicious and reckless, with Mkhwanazi reportedly considering legal action. Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has declined to comment, saying it would be inappropriate to respond to unproven allegations against a senior officer.

Meanwhile, police confirmed they are investigating Mathibeli’s business dealings, including a Gauteng Department of Health tender.

Social media comments to Mathibeli discrediting Mkhwanazi

@KeshnerNtiyiso wrote:

"What general Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi did on 06 July 2025 disturbed a lot of criminals in South Africa, and they are trying their best to twist everything, as they want to continue with their criminal activities."

@KGwato said:

"He can sing likea chorister, but what General N Mkhwanazi put on the table at that press briefing won’t be deleted in our book of history cause it was like a third eye opener. We are awakened, thanks to Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi."

@KgaogeloKekan15 commented:

"He was sent! He didn’t learn from Sibiya and the gang! He will learn soon enough!"

@MrorMsdrunkard stated:

"They believe ANC membership will protect them from being criminals."

@EMacquela58023 remarked:

"This guy is arrogant and very prideful."

Presidency confirms Madlanga Commission findings against Mchunu

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has made findings involving suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, sparking public controversy over his role in alleged political interference and corruption within South Africa’s criminal justice system. The Presidency explained that although the commission’s findings mention Mchunu, his name was not included in the list of those recommended for investigation or legal action.

They further confirmed that Mchunu will be given a chance to respond once the full report is complete. Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya clarified that the commission’s interim report will guide further steps and that Mchunu is expected to return to address the allegations in detail.

Calvin Mathiblei has accused General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and the police of harassment after a raid at his home. Images: SA Police Service/Facebook and @Godongwana_N/X

Source: Twitter

Witness E implicates Senzo Mchunu

Briefly also reported that a witness known as Witness E told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that Senzo Mchunu tried to influence his testimony by encouraging him to lie while giving evidence. The claim was made as part of broader testimony about alleged political interference and misconduct at the commission, which is investigating corruption and interference in policing. Mchunu’s side of the story or response to this specific allegation was not detailed in the report.

