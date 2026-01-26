Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu faces serious allegations of manipulating evidence in the ongoing Madlanga Commission

Witness E detailed Mchunu's coercive tactics to influence testimony against Crime Intelligence head Lt-Gen Khumalo

Mchunu's spokesperson allegedly provided false testimony instructions, raising concerns about political interference in justice

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Mchunu allegedly sought to manipulate evidence to falsely implicate Crime Intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo. Image: Mdnnews/X

Source: Twitter

Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu is facing new allegations after an undercover officer, identified as Witness E, told the Madlanga Commission that Mchunu tried to coach him into giving false testimony.

Mchunu sought to manipulate evidence

The commission played an audio recording of a phone call, which Witness E said had been automatically saved by the Truecaller application. Witness E testified on Monday, 26 January 2026, that Mchunu sought to manipulate evidence to implicate Crime Intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, undermining the commission’s mandate to investigate political interference in the justice system.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to the witness, Mchunu avoided messaging apps and phoned him directly, a step Witness E interpreted as a sign of desperation. In the recording, Mchunu is heard discussing a statement he wanted Witness E to submit to the commission, which the witness said was fabricated. The statement would have accused Lt-Gen Khumalo of failing to properly investigate crime intelligence officials allegedly linked to the 2017 murder of former ANC Youth League secretary Sindiso Magaqa.

Witness E further testified that Mchunu allegedly deployed his political and legal machinery to advance the false narrative. Image: Thetruthpanther/X

Source: Twitter

Mchunu deployed political and legal resources

Under questioning from co-commissioner Adv. Sandile Khumalo, Witness E, confirmed the proposed statement was false. “I believe so,” he said when asked if Mchunu was encouraging him to lie. Witness E further told the commission that Mchunu deployed political and legal resources to advance the false narrative. He said the minister’s spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi, contacted him with instructions on how to testify, while lawyers associated with Mchunu drafted a statement on behalf of Magaqa’s convicted killer, now a state witness.

“Kamogelo Mogotsi informed me there is a statement that they have already been prepared on my behalf,” Witness E said.

He rejected the approach, insisting that any testimony be coordinated through the prosecutor and lead investigator. Witness E described Mchunu’s conduct as coercive, saying the minister wanted him to testify “in a manner favourable to him.”

The witness also recounted repeated phone calls from Mchunu after President Cyril Ramaphosa placed him on special leave following allegations of criminal infiltration in the police. During these calls, Mchunu allegedly sought information about supposed victims of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) and about visits to Magaqa’s killer in prison, information Witness E said he did not have.

In one call conducted in isiZulu, Witness E said he deliberately misled Mchunu, pretending to draft a statement he never intended to submit. Mchunu instructed him to send it to a certain person before ending the call abruptly. Mchunu has repeatedly denied attempting to manipulate the justice system or interfere with police investigations.

Witness E tells Madlanga Commission Mchunu insisted General Khumalo was involved in Magaqa’s murder

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Witness E testified about Police Minister Senzo Mchunu during his evidence before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The anonymous witness testified that Mchunu was very invested in the Sindiso Magaqa murder case and wanted regular updates.

Source: Briefly News