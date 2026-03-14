Renowned DJ and producer Shimza says his legal battle with music executive-turned-podcaster Nota Baloyi is not completely over

Shimza discussed the matter during an interview on the YouTube show Podcast and Chill with MacG, which premiered on Thursday, 12 March 2026

The comments section quickly filled with jokes and debate, with some trolling Nota about the fridge claim, while others suggested he may not actually be broke

DJ Shimza took a jab at Nota Baloyi's finances. Image: lavidanota, shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Renowned South African producer and DJ Shimza shed more light on his legal battle with controversial music executive-turned-podcaster Nota Baloyi. It seems the legal battle between the duo is far from over after DJ Shimza shared that Nota Baloyi still owes him.

The matter became public knowledge after Nota Baloyi claimed that DJ Shimza’s lawyers had seized over R400K from his personal bank account over a comment he made.

During his guest appearance on an episode of Podcast and Chill that premiered on YouTube on Thursday, 12 March 2026, DJ Shimza spoke on his case against Nota Baloyi.

DJ Shimza opens up about legal fight with Nota Baloyi

In a snippet shared on X (Twitter) by social media user @ThisIsColbert, hours after the premiere of the episode, DJ Shimza said that while he was initially reluctant to take Nota to court, his hand was forced by Baloyi’s relentless taunting.

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“Whatever he says online, I know where it's from. He’s still hurt from the case that we won against him, you know, and it was just unfortunate. I wouldn't have wanted to do that. But I feel like now every day when someone keeps saying the same thing about you, it forces your hand,” DJ Shimza said.

DJ Shimza joked that Nota Baloyi still owes him R50, and they couldn’t attach his assets because he doesn’t even have a fridge.

“Yeah, it's done. He paid, but he still owes me. He paid me, but it was short by like 5tiger (R50). At least now he's getting paid here. We had to take it because he doesn’t even have a fridge, so we couldn't take anything from his place,” he added.

Shimza said that they were only able to get something from Nota Baloyi because of a garnish order.

“The only way we got the money was because there was some money that he got into his account, and we had a garnish,” Shimza revealed.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts after DJ Shimza takes a jab at Nota Baloyi

In the comments, social media users trolled Nota Baloyi for allegedly not owning a fridge. Others shared how Nota Baloyi had allegedly finessed Shimza into not paying.

Here are some of the comments:

@phonecallaways said:

“We need him to comment, these allegations are too steep 😂🤣😅”

@miledesh claimed:

“To those who think Nota is really broke, go listen to Kwesta's interview with Slikour. Nota is using his mother's company to operate. I guess y'all know the Hakimi situation. The people we think are crazy are wise sometimes.”

@IAmExcellent_ said:

“Somebody tell that fraud called Nota to buy a fridge and STOP talking about people's names to be heard always because when he talks about his, nobody listens...🚮”

@NonkosiMsimang remarked:

“Not Sol saying, 'he forced his hand, like black coffee!' Ayi, Gent is too quick😭😭”

SA reacted after DJ Shimza took a jab at Nota Baloyi. Image: shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Shimza finally sets the record straight on his body transformation

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that during the same Podcast and Chill episode, Shimza opened up about what truly helped him achieve his dramatic weight loss.

After over a year of being accused of using Ozempic to lose weight, the DJ/ producer said he was never bothered by the comments because he knew they were not true.

Source: Briefly News