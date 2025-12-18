South African music executive Nota Baloyi recently put DJ Shimza on blast regarding DJ Warras' death

Baloyi ranted about how the popular music producer didn't even pay his last respect to the slain DJ who helped him climb the entertainment ladder

Many netizens flooded the comment section, reacting to Nota calling out DJ Shimza on social media

Nota Baloyi questioned DJ Shimza's loyalty amid DJ Warras' death. Image: @shimza.dj, @lavidanota, @shady_lurker

Bathong, it hasn't even been a week since the popular broadcaster, DJ Warras, was killed, and already Nota Baloyi has started with his troublesome ways on social media. Recently, the music executive blasted DJ Shimza for not honouring the slain star's life.

While many celebrities paid tribute to the late star who was murdered in Johanneburg CBD on Reconciliation Day, the controversial Nota decided to call out the African Woman hitmaker on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, 18 December 2025.

Baloyi mentioned how Shimza has been posting about everything that is happening in the world, but has failed to pay tribute to DJ Warras, also known as Shady Lurker, the one person who put him on primetime radio during their early days in the entertainment industry.

He wrote:

"Shimza tweeting about everything under the Sun but won’t even post a tributary post in honour of the very DJ Warras that put him on primetime radio… There are no friends or family in the DJ industry!"

See the post below:

Fans react to Nota blasting DJ Shimza

Shortly after the star blasted the music producer for not paying tribute to the late DJ Warras on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@KhanyeNkeledi said:

"It is not fair for you to coerce them into posting what suits you; you have posted for your side, and it really is enough."

@brown_ginger13 wrote:

"I think he's the type to personally go to the bereaved family and express his sincere condolences instead of posting on X."

@Mqammy_Enhle commented:

"Don’t be like that for the sake that he’s not tweeting or posting about him, it doesn’t mean he’s not hurt. People grieve differently."

@Janelle3000 responded:

"Even Pearl Thusi, not even a word. And they worked closely together on Live Amp, and they are even on the same Podcast Network. Only Lerato paid tribute."

@fezz_blaq replied:

"Power of being lowkey...one thing about Ash, he already sent some contribution, but he'll never post instead, the receiving end always posts. You need to chill."

@RISKIN84 stated:

"If it's not sincere, then what's the point. We would rather hear a comforting lie than the truth. My elders always told me that if you have nothing good to say, then just zip it, especially against the dead."

Netizens react to Nota's rant about DJ Shimza and DJ Warras. Image: Supplied.

