South African controversial musician Shebeshxt stormed out of the court after he was denied bail

The popular Twitter (X) tweep Chris Excel posted the video of Shebe on social media, which quickly went viral

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the rapper's behaviour

Shebeshxt stormed out of the court. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Shebeshxt couldn't even humble himself in front of the magistrate. The popular Lekompo rapper has been making headlines on social media regarding his bail hearing after he was arrested for attempted murder in Limpopo.

On Wednesday, 18 December 2025, the Ambulance hitmaker appeared at the Polokwane Magistrate's court to find out the verdict of his bail application. The controversial Twitter (X) tweep Chris Excel shared a clip of the star storming out of the court after the magistrate denied his bail.

In the clip, Shebe looked unhappy or rather pissed off, that the magistrate denied him bail, meaning that he had to spend Christmas and New Year's behind bars until his next appearance in February 2026.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Shebeshxt storming out of the court

Shortly after the video of the rapper storming out of the court after his bail was denied trended on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@frisco_deep wrote:

"Shame, you can see that deep down, he is not happy."

@Hlela_Lulubel said:

"He can’t even humble himself before the judge."

@SiyaMagwaza commented:

"He’s exactly where he should be. I can never feel sorry for this guy. He can’t learn from his mistakes. Akahlale khona lapho and spend Christmas and New Year there in jail."

@IamthabangK responded:

"Bro can't even remain humble. Yeah, the disrespect is real. Nah, I want him locked up for 10 years in jail. He's so disrespectful."

@Gab_lenyora replied:

"This guy is in custody, yet his music remains the anthems in these streets in this December, man, this is crazy."

@thebiggirlcheck stated:

"He knew he was spending Christmas where he belonged until he started behaving like a normal celebrity."

@LavaLava100 commented:

"Nah, they must send him to jail for 15 years so that when he comes out after 8 years, all the fans that support him are all grown and give no sh1t about him."

@Veciti_deblac mentioned:

"He just signed his fate. Hope he rehabilitates inside and comes out in a better place mentally."

@lele_efkay tweeted:

"We are only saying he deserves bail, maybe because we are not in the shoes of his victims, he might have done wrong things, but it’s a pity there are still people who look up to him and those who still enjoy his music and performances. Life always has a way of humbling parties."

Shebeshxt was denied bail. Image: official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Police argue jail will rehabilitate Shebeshxt

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that during the continuation of Shebeshxt's bail hearing on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, police made serious allegations against the Lekompo musician.

The investigating officer in this case alleged that being behind bars would be great for the Lekompo singer's rehabilitation.

Source: Briefly News