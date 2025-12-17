A video of Limpopo star Shebeshxt struggling with English instantly went viral on social media

The controversial rapper stumbled and fell as his English bundles ran out, and the online community erupted in laughter

Despite his controversies and troubles with the law, many people were hysterical and raved over Shebeshxt's ability to make everyone laugh

A hilarious video of Shebeshxt battling English surfaced online. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

The English bundles officially ran out for Shebeshxt in a now-viral video, where the rapper’s hilarious struggle to master English proved that his sense of humour remains undefeated.

Responding to Twitter (X) user Themisgeese's call to have the growing number of verified accounts erased from the app, another user, PortiaMoemedi, amplified the appeal on 16 December 2025 with a video of Shebeshxt battling to pronounce "ASAP."

Recorded in the middle of sending a WhatsApp voicenote to his longtime producer, Naqua SA, Shebe attempted to have the beat maker send something as soon as possible, only to stumble on the abbreviation in a hilarious blunder.

Despite receiving help from someone in the background, Shebe took some time before he finally got it right, all while still recording his voice message.

The video emerged amid the Limpopo rapper's ongoing criminal case, in which he faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Still, online users couldn't help but embrace the comic relief, proving that despite his serious run-ins with the law, his "unfiltered" personality remains a major draw for the South African public.

Watch Shebeshxt's video below.

Social media reacts to Shebeshxt's video

Even with the weight of his legal battles, online users couldn't help but marvel at Shebeshxt’s ability to provide unintentional comedic gold.

Kabza__nova said:

"He's a menace but also hilarious."

frisco_deep wrote:

"I would stop the car just to laugh."

TheJustCaused urged:

"People, please, just hang on a little longer at school. Just nje to get the basics."

Charliefr3sh responded:

"After all that struggling, only to find out that he wasn't recording!"

PeoFentse was in stitches:

"Died when he said, 'Aowa, SAPS ke mphodisa.'"

poinster1 was impressed:

"He didn't give up!"

Nokwand91665620 laughed:

"And he kept a straight face the whole time."

MalumePancakes_ commented:

"Nah, I change my mind, free him just for this."

In a world of polished celebrity personas, Shebeshxt’s hilarious video provided the kind of authentic laughter that South Africans love. As his criminal case continues, his followers seem happy to embrace the lighthearted side of the rapper.

Shebeshxt's court pictures go viral

In more Shebeshxt updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to several leaked photos of the controversial rapper in court.

During his latest bail hearing, the rapper's pictures ignited an online debate about his ongoing legal battles, with social media users arguing whether he deserved to be freed or remain behind bars.

This comes after his initial bid for bail was denied and led to several "I told you so's" from the online community, reflecting on the rapper's controversial past.

