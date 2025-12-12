Arrested musician Lehlogonolo Chauke, known professionally as Shebeshxt, trended after images of his court appearance trended online

Shebeshxt attended a bail hearing recently but was not successful in his bid to be released

Social media was abuzz with fans opining on Shebeshxt's status, with some hoping he has learnt his lesson

Shebeshxt's court appearance pictures trended on X. Image: Shebeshxt.

Lehlogonolo "Shebeshxt" Chauke appeared at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, where the court heard of his alleged drug addiction.

Photos from this appearance, in which he sought to seek release on bail, trended on social media and many a netizen has since been dissecting his condition.

Shebeshxt was incarcerated in early November for allegedly shooting at and wounding a fan said to have been following the lekompo star.

Shebeshxt's victim was reportedly in a coma for weeks, prompting the charge to be changed to that of attempted murder.

A popular X account with the handle @ChrisExcel102 posted a picture showing Shebeshxt in court, cutting a defeated figure and covering his face with his palms.

"It’s starting to sink in now to Shebeshxt that he’s not untouchable. They must keep him there until he takes his life seriously."

Fans have their say

Most online users agreed with the post. @k4r4b34st posted:

"He belongs in there."

@ChrisExcel102 replied, writing:

"There’s no dustbin for a brother, but this one belongs in jail."

@realnorma_kay shared:

"No more foolishness."

@holeni01 poked fun at the muso's predicament, joking:

"Imagine the whole December in a cell and people out there dancing to your music."

@TheFixer000 echoed the post's caption, stating:

"Bro and his fans thought he was untouchable."

@Tsitso09 discussed a more serious point. She wrote:

"The notion that if you have money you can always bribe your way out needs to be stopped urgently. All our problems have to do with officials taking bribes."

@MbavaJob said:

"He needs to learn before being reintegrated back into society. Hopefully, the boys will make him twerk inside there."

@N_Ntuli458 commented:

"Reality is finally loading on him, buffering at 2%, but at least it’s loading .They must keep him there until he remembers he’s a human and not a GTA character."

One user, @FredBito10, came to Shebeshxt's defence, writing:

"I met Shebe in person. He is one of the coolest celebrities. He even seems to be very shy! The problem is that people provoke him. Keep in mind that there are a lot of lekompo guys in Limpopo and many are not even in the music industry. These guys provoke Shebe yet when he reacts it is criminal."

@nombshab squashed the defence, writing:

"He is thinking of all the money he was supposed to be making this December."

Another user, @NotThatDip, expressed optimism and wrote:

"He is coming back before Christmas."

Shebeshxt's faced an unsuccessful bail bid. Images: Shebeshxt

Shebeshxt reveals that his girlfriend is pregnant

One of the reasons Shebeshxt gave in his bid to get released on bail was that his girlfriend was pregnant and thus needed him more.

Briefly News previously reported that the musician revealed the expected delivery date.

