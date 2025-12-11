Amapiano singer Aymos handed out flyers in the rain on a busy road

The musician was promoting his upcoming shows in an apparent hustler mode but fans didn't buy it

Fans criticised the video, saying that it was a horribly staged gimmick

Amapiano star Aymos handed out flyers on a rainy day. Image: Aymos

Source: Getty Images

South African amapiano star Aymos trended online after a video showing him handing out flyers promoting his shows was shared on X.

In the video, the amapiano singer is seen running in the rain without any protective gear, seemingly handing out flyers to motorists.

The biggest flyer appeared upside-down, backing up fan accusations that the video was purely staged.

The singer, who previously received career advice from Sbusiso "DJ Sbu" Leope, got some fans worried about his health, following the video.

See the video below:

Fans react to the video

Fans wasted no time weighing in. @ManQzulu saw right through the video, commenting simply:

"Acting!"

Another user, @general1185, said:

"You should've waited for the t-shirt to get wet at least. Not everyone is from Lagos."

@Ziipho__ commented:

"You can tell he just got out the car."

@McUngu criticised the strategy, posting:

"He's punishing himself instead of pushing his events."

@teezyworldwide said:

"LOL the t-shirt looks very dry like someone who just got out of the car."

One user, @phunyas1, remembered Cassper Nyovest's earlier days, saying that the rap titan used the same strategy. He commented:

"Straight from the book of Cassper. He did this when he was pushing Fill Up the Dome."

@siyandaqwane at least complimented the acting, writing:

"Good actor."

@MzoEastLondon analysed the situation, stating:

"He got out, then they reversed their car and started taking the video. After taking it, he threw the wet flyers away and got back in the car. Once inside, he drank a hot cup of coffee."

@ArtSetshedi saw it in a similar way. He commented:

"He literally just got out of that car. We support the hustle, though."

Another user, @simmytweetss, had a lower level of tolerance, posting:

"So annoying!"

Is Aymos married?

Aymos' wedding picture had previously went viral, prompting speculation about the musician's sexuality among fans and marital status.

Social media reactions varied, with many believing the photo was from a music video rather than an actual wedding.

The picture was shared on the microblogging platform X by a user by the handle @KasiboySA.

Who is Aymos?

Born Babili Amos Shili, the artist is widely known by his stage name, Aymos.

He also goes by the nickname Amapiano Afro-Yanoprince.

Aymos began his career in the music industry as a vocalist for house DJs. At the same time, he released his own tracks, although he did not immediately make impact with his music.

His perseverance paid off when Mas Musiq visited his home, seeking the Zaka vocals after discovering the song on YouTube.

Since the Amapiano revolution, the singer has proved that he is one of the genre’s most established vocalists.

He is celebrated for hits such as Ababuyanga, Risasekile, and Bambelela.

Aymos rose through the amapiano ranks. Image: Aymos.

Source: Instagram

Aymos and Mas Musiq tease new music

Being now established in the amapiano scene, Aymos has previously teased new music with Mas Musiq, according to a prior Briefly News report.

Source: Briefly News