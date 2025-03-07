Aymos and Mas Musiq are working on a special music project, and a viral studio snippet has excited fans on social media

South African music lovers are in for a special treat as one of the best vocalists at the moment Aymos and Mas Musiq are working on a special music project. A snippet of the stars in the studio caused a frenzy on social media.

Aymos and Mas Musiq are working on a new song together. Image: @mas_musiq and @aymos_shili

Source: Instagram

Aymos and Mas Musiq excite fans with new music

Aymos and Mas Musiq are the duo Mzansi never knew they needed. The stars who have been dominating the airwaves with their music are working on a collaboration.

A video of the two musicians doing what they do best was shared on X by @PianoConnectSA. Aymos and Mas Musiq seemed to be having a blast in the studio. The caption read:

"Aymos and Mas Musiq in the studio together working on new music 🔥🔥😮‍💨"

Fans react to Aymos and Mas Musiq's upcoming collaboration

One thing South Africans love is a good jam, whether it's a party anthem that will make people hit the dance floor or a love song that will leave many emotional, they just appreciate great music.

Many admitted that they couldn't wait for the song to be released.

@olwethumtati wrote:

"The perfect duo 🥹👌🏾"

@NjekaModise said:

"Fakani uStar Quality, we need more of that boy 🔥 What he did to "Kumnandi ebsuku" it's massive."

@SirCliffords wrote:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥 hope y'all drop this🔥🔥🔥no split sheet wars are needed here🔥🔥"

@PholoMakhafola said:

"They always cook 🔥 🔥"

@ThePunter2023 added:

"This is the best duo after Kabza and Phorry."

However, some trolls commented about Aymos' weight saying she should hit the gym

@TMNLMNKRL commented:

"Aymos looks like those old lesbian oledis in the hood."

@dineokxxx17217 said:

"I don’t know her but Aymos looks like his mother."

@DubazanaLindo added:

"Aymos looking like Mapisa Nqakula."

@_Mduh_ said:

"The cut eyebrows are the confirmation i needed."

Aymos and Mas Musiq's fans can't wait for their new song. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

SA artists who recently collaborated on songs

South African musicians believe in the power of working together. Several stars recently collaborated on hits that have taken over the streets.

Rumoured couple Gigi Lamayne and Reason added fuel to the dating allegations when they released their single Bestie a few weeks ago. Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma and Toss also collaborated on a song.

Kelly Khumalo and Arthur Mafokate are the talk of the town after finally releasing their love song Ngeke, after weeks of teasing fans.

