Gigi Lamayne and Sizwe Alakine announced that they have new music on the way

The pair may have denied the allegations of their relationship, but their song Bestie tells a different story

Mzansi is ready for new music, while some netizens continue to side-eye their sudden closeness

Sizwe Alakine and Gigi Lamayne are dropping another song together. Images: reasonhd_, gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

Gigi Lamayne and her rumoured boyfriend, Sizwe Alakine, are ready to release some music together.

Sizwe Alakine and Gigi Lamayne announce new song

Rumoured couple, Gigi Lamayne and Sizwe Alakine (AKA Reason) have been cooking up more than just an alleged romance.

The pair revealed that they've been working on more music together, and we'll finally get to hear what they came up with.

Gigi Lamayne is dropping a new song with her rumoured boyfriend, Sizwe Alakine, on Valentine's Day. Image: gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

Their upcoming single, Bestie, is an upbeat love song that appears to be their way of announcing their rumoured romance, taken from the short snippet Gigi shared:

"Hey, bestie, really think I'm ready to fall."

This comes after the pair's alleged relationship made headlines, and although they've neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, it looks like they're finally ready to come clean in their song, dropping on Valentine's Day of all days!

Here's what Mzansi said about Gigi and Sizwe's collaboration

Peeps can't wait to hear what the pair has in store for them, with some continuing to tease them about their rumoured romance.

Previously, Gigi and Sizwe were spotted together at a nightclub despite having denied the allegations, and their rendezvous raised eyebrows.

South African rapper, Zingah, gushed at the couple:

"The adorability!"

blackriceexclusive was feeling the song:

"Eish, it's too much!"

sean_cooldad teased Gigi and Sizwe:

"It's nice neh?"

mvuyobolosh said:

"Alakine and Genesis."

