Prince Kaybee Previews New Song ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ Ahead of Release, SA Reacts: “You Barely Miss”
- Prince Kaybee recently previewed a new song titled Sorry Not Sorry set for release in August 2024
- The DJ/ producer collaborated with a talented vocalist for an infectious house tune that fans can't get enough of
- Mzansi sang Kaybee's praises and can't wait to hear the song in its entirety finally
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
Prince Kaybee is ready to serve his people after previewing a new song before its release, and fans have declared it an instant classic.
Prince Kaybee teases new track
Our fave, Prince Kaybee, recently promised his fans some new music, and the renowned DJ/ producer is nearly ready to deliver.
Taking to his social media pages, the Shuk Shuk hitmaker revealed that he had new music with Gemma Griffiths on the way, dropping on 2 August 2024.
This after Kaybee finally released his latest song, Ndawo Yam, with TikTok star/ vocalist Teejay Omar:
"NEW MUSIC. 02/ 08/ 2024."
Mzansi reacts to Prince Kaybee's song teaser
Of course, netizens are already raving over Kaybee's song and are ready for it to drop:
komenotorie pleaded:
"Mxm, Kabelo, man, please make it quick. I need to change my ringtone. Drop this thing today."
AllaikaSipho said:
"This is exactly what I mean when I say South African artists should invest their time producing quality music. Well done, Prince! This is a fantastic song."
wakanakaRegie was excited:
"Finally, we can now listen to real music."
KgosiKevin joked about the Maphorisa drama:
"I am gonna need you to keep hurling insults at that guy and then releasing this kind of music. It's working."
jayb_officiall said"
"We desperately need an album, brother Kaybee. How long have we been waiting?"
mathole_ofentse posted:
"Now, this is my type of music. Long drives to Lord knows where."
Prince Kaybee speaks on decline of album culture
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Prince Kaybee's posts discussing album culture.
The DJ/ producer expressed his frustration at how listeners' attention span has affected artists' making of music, saying the effort required to make a full-length project is not what it used to be.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za