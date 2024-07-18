Prince Kaybee recently previewed a new song titled Sorry Not Sorry set for release in August 2024

The DJ/ producer collaborated with a talented vocalist for an infectious house tune that fans can't get enough of

Mzansi sang Kaybee's praises and can't wait to hear the song in its entirety finally

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans sang Prince Kaybee's praises after hearing a teaser of his upcoming song. Images: princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee is ready to serve his people after previewing a new song before its release, and fans have declared it an instant classic.

Prince Kaybee teases new track

Our fave, Prince Kaybee, recently promised his fans some new music, and the renowned DJ/ producer is nearly ready to deliver.

Taking to his social media pages, the Shuk Shuk hitmaker revealed that he had new music with Gemma Griffiths on the way, dropping on 2 August 2024.

This after Kaybee finally released his latest song, Ndawo Yam, with TikTok star/ vocalist Teejay Omar:

"NEW MUSIC. 02/ 08/ 2024."

Mzansi reacts to Prince Kaybee's song teaser

Of course, netizens are already raving over Kaybee's song and are ready for it to drop:

komenotorie pleaded:

"Mxm, Kabelo, man, please make it quick. I need to change my ringtone. Drop this thing today."

AllaikaSipho said:

"This is exactly what I mean when I say South African artists should invest their time producing quality music. Well done, Prince! This is a fantastic song."

wakanakaRegie was excited:

"Finally, we can now listen to real music."

KgosiKevin joked about the Maphorisa drama:

"I am gonna need you to keep hurling insults at that guy and then releasing this kind of music. It's working."

jayb_officiall said"

"We desperately need an album, brother Kaybee. How long have we been waiting?"

mathole_ofentse posted:

"Now, this is my type of music. Long drives to Lord knows where."

Prince Kaybee speaks on decline of album culture

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Prince Kaybee's posts discussing album culture.

The DJ/ producer expressed his frustration at how listeners' attention span has affected artists' making of music, saying the effort required to make a full-length project is not what it used to be.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News