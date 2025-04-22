Amapiano star De Mthuda excited fans with a taste of his latest offering, ‘Gijima’ featuring the soulful voice of Zawadi Yamungu

De Mthuda’s latest album is set to be released on Wednesday, 30 April 2025, and he gave fans a taste of his latest hit with a vibey video on social media

Local music lovers reacted on social media to say they could not wait for the new music to drop while others felt the beat to be repetitive

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

De Mthuda’s latest album offering has sparked some debate among local music lovers with some expecting massive hits while others saying the music is repetitive.

The amapiano star gave fans a taste of the album with a video of soulful singer Zawadi Yamungu singing his latest track, Gijima.

De Mthuda and Zawadi Yamungi teased fans with new music on social media. Image: demthudasa and zawadiyamungu.

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, Zawadi is surrounded by a group of people as she belts out the soulful sounds to the beat produced by De Mthunda.

De Mthuda is bringing new music to South Africa

Watch the Zawadi perform in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The amapiano star is set to drop his new album on Wednesday, 30 April 2025, and followed in the footsteps of counterpart Scotts Maphuma to release new music via a dancing video.

In anticipation of De Mthuda’s new album, fans said they love the new track Gijima while some said they have heard the sounds before

De Mthuda announced his the album on his Instagram account:

Amapiano stars take over Mzansi airwaves

While some fans claim amapiano is becoming repetitive, the style of music remains popular in Mzansi, an example of which is the response to Kevin Momo’s Red Bull Symphony performance.

In addition to amapiano’s following it has also caused some controversy in the local music scene such as the drama between Uncle Waffles and Pcee.

Zawadi Yamungu is known across Mzansi for her soulful voice. Image: zawadiyamungu.

Source: Instagram

Fans debate De Mthuda’s latest offering

Local netizens reacted on social media to question the repetitive nature of amapiano, while most were excited by the new music being teased by De Mthuda.

Imange_za asked a question:

“Is it out yet?”

MacleedaleMafia is frustrated:

“This type of house/amapiano is now boring & the ladies sound the same rhyme.”

Sleekzin loves Zawadi’s voice:

“Zawadi Yamungu means God's Gift in Swahili, that's a spiritual voice she has there.”

STheposterboy cannot wait:

“Can’t wait for Mthuda’s big comeback. I felt that his last album Baba Yaga was heavily slept on because he didn’t have a lot of bangers, though the music was pure quality!”

Mphog33 made a prediction:

“I foresee a lot of three-step remixes of this dope song.”

Ayanda_yay83058 is excited:

“This song is what I'm most anticipating from that album.”

That_McCarthy loves the track:

“The kind of amapiano I fell in love with before it descended into the incoherent uncoordinated drums with no melodies or rhythms. This is fire.”

Tumisangmafora is a fan of De Mthuda:

“Back like he never left.”

HerMagnificenc took note:

“All these songs sound the same, it sounds like something we’ve heard before.”

Fatso_malatji expects a great album:

“Can’t wait for @DeMthudaSA to drop yet another fire album.”

Amapiano star Khayisa Jaceni announces pregnancy

As reported by Briefly News, amapiano star Khayisa Jaceni announced her pregnancy in April 2025, much to the delight of local fans.

The Mzansi hitmaker made her announcement on social media, saying she could not contain her excitement and had to share the good news.

Source: Briefly News