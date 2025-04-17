Social media has been abuzz since the Amapiano star PCee made some serious allegations about his fellow industry colleagues

Recently, a phone conversation between Uncle Waffles and PCee addressing the exploitation claims was leaked on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the conversation between the two stars

Uncle Waffles confronts PCee amid exploitation allegations. Image: Santiago Felipe/@pcee.official

Bathong! It seems like there's more to the story of the Amapiano star PCee's exploitation claims he made earlier this week, which got Uncle Waffles under the spotlight.

Uncle Waffles confronts PCee

Amapiano stars Uncle Waffles and PCee made headlines on social media after the whole exploitation drama ensued.

Recently, a phone conversation between the 24-year-old DJ and PCee was leaked online, leaving many netizens stunned with the convo they were having on social media.

In the leaked conversation, Uncle Waffles is heard confronting the artist about the allegations he made, also asking him why he said she was one of the people who were exploiting him when she has always been supporting him from the start.

The phone conversations were shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an online user @PianoConnectSA.

Listen to the call below:

Netizens react to the leaked phone conversation

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the phone conversation between the Amapiano stars, which was leaked. Here's what they had to say:

@VuyoTranscends said:

"He's a coward."

@mawandenkosii wrote:

"PCee is scared, and I understand why."

@Compaqllow commented:

"He sounds like a coward who meant what they said but just afraid of confrontations."

@gwembe_ questioned:

"Does she know that recording someone on a phone call without their consent is a crime?"

@travisjr_23 responded:

"This little girl has the industry on chokehold. Men are losing their balls."

@darkhumor_____ replied:

"I am sorry PCee, no man should apologise for being exploited, worse they recorded you."

Uncle Waffles confronted PCee amid exploitation claims. Image: Stephane Cardinale

Video of Uncle Waffles dancing badly sparks reactions

On Tuesday, 15 April, a social media user @_mashesha shared a clip of Uncle Waffles on stage at an undisclosed venue. The user couldn’t believe it was Uncle Waffles performing in the video. They captioned the video:

“TF!!! Is this Uncle Waffles?! 😭😩😂🙆🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️💔”

In the video, Uncle Waffles wears a sleek, form-fitting black long-sleeved body suit and metallic silver knee-high boots. The Baphi producer is joined on stage by two dancers performing a dance routine. Uncle Waffles’ performance looked out of sync and felt flat.

The lacklustre execution of the dance routine left netizens buzzing. Netizens commented on her look with some hilariously suggesting she was wearing a popular wrestler’s boots. Others tried to make sense of why Uncle Waffles wasn’t moving as fluidly as she used to.

DJ Maphorisa responds to exploitation claims

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa responded to Sir Trill's exploitation claims with literal receipts. Sir Trill had accused Madumane of not paying him his dues.

DJ Maphorisa fired back with screenshots of his bank payment to Sir Trill, accompanied by their conversations from the same month. In the caption, Porry accused Sir Trill of self-sabotage.

