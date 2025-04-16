Prominent female amapiano star, Uncle Waffles, defended her name after she was accused of exploiting fellow recording artists

The 25-year-old DJ was reportedly accused by Pcee of exploiting his talents after he claimed that he did not earn anything for his music

Local netizens reacted on social media to defend Waffles, while others said they were confused by the issue

Amapiano star Uncle Waffles clapped back at claims that she exploited artist Pcee on a live social media video.

The 25-year-old was accused of not giving credit to the singer after sampling his sounds in her music and she reacted angrily on social media.

Mzansi DJ Uncle Waffles defended her name by clapping back at exploitation claims. Image: unclewaffles.

Source: Instagram

Pcee voiced his frustrations online, saying he is yet to receive payment and will leave the amapiano scene to pursue possible interests in America.

Uncle Waffles hits back at critics over exploitation claims

Waffles defended herself in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to the tweet, the popular artist was upset over the allegations, saying she does not have the administrative powers to be held responsible.

Waffles said:

“He is signed to an entire record label, has an international distributor, management and you are all blaming me? The independent artist?”

Since her breakthrough on the local music scene, Waffles has become a popular worldwide, while fans questioned her recent performance.

Waffles made an appearance at Coachella according to her Instagram account:

Uncle Waffles is making waves in South Africa and worldwide

The 25-year-old Swazi-raised DJ’s fame has reached great heights after a historic appearance on the cover of Rolling Stone Africa.

Despite her clapback, local fans were confused after Pcee reportedly revealed that she was not one of the people who exploited him.

The 32-year-old’s frustrations have cast a dark shadow on the local music scene after he joined a long list of artists who have similar claims of being exploited.

Uncle Waffles is making a name for herself in Mzansi and worldwide. Image: Unclewaffles.

Source: Instagram

Fans are concerned about the local music scene

Local netizens reacted on social media to comment on the unpredictable nature of the local music scene, while the issue confused some fans.

Bookang Sehapela said artists need to learn:

“Upcoming artists no one will educate you about paperwork do your homework.”

Ignorancebliss Olebogeng Sebaeng backs Uncle Waffles:

“I thought Pcee was wrong until I read this story.”

SK Zikode is taking note:

The music business is a crazy business.”

Itzboy Snj is confused:

“This is confusing me cos Pcee said it's not Waffles.”

Tha King Mampela defended Waffles:

“Uncle Waffles is a DJ, that's her brand. If they book her, they are booking a DJ not DJ plus artist. If you are featured on a song by a DJ, they can play that song with or without you.”

Uncle Waffles lines up potential collaboration with top American artist

As reported by Briefly News, popular amapiano star Uncle Waffles could soon link up with American rapper Cardi B.

Local fans reacted positively on social media, saying the 25-year-old amapiano star is reaching new levels and they wished her the best of luck.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News