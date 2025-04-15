Uncle Waffles' electric stage performances accompanied by well-choreographed dance routines have made her stand out among her peers

A viral video of Uncle Waffles delivering a lacklustre dance routine on stage drew criticism online

While some likened her outfit to a popular WWE wrestler's others criticised her performance and questioned her talent

Uncle Waffles danced badly during a recent performance. Image: Peter White, Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Award-winning Amapiano producer and DJ Uncle Waffles is renowned for her energetic live performances.

The Tanzania hitmaker doesn’t only stay behind the decks during her sets, she often moves to the front and gets the crowd going with her scintillating dance routines. Sometimes, the dance moves don’t land, and this instance is one of them.

Video of Uncle Waffles dancing badly sparks reactions

On Tuesday, 15 April, a social media user @_mashesha shared a clip of Uncle Waffles on stage at an undisclosed venue. The user couldn’t believe it was Uncle Waffles performing in the video. They captioned the video:

“TF!!! Is this Uncle Waffles?! 😭😩😂🙆🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️💔”

In the video, Uncle Waffles wears a sleek, form-fitting black long-sleeved body suit and metallic silver knee-high boots. The Baphi producer is joined on stage by two dancers performing a dance routine. Uncle Waffles’ performance looked out of sync and felt flat.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Uncle Waffles' dancing

The lacklustre execution of the dance routine left netizens buzzing. Netizens commented on her look with some hilariously suggesting she was wearing a popular wrestler’s boots. Others tried to make sense of why Uncle Waffles wasn’t moving as fluidly as she used to.

Here are some of the comments:

@Twin_Segowa said:

“Boots tsa Rey Mysterio.”

@Pepto_24 responded:

“No talent! Just beauty nje. And I hope she gets fat till like those in 600lb.”

@Old_Geee

"She’s giving Jika Majika."

@dj_exeption remarked:

“No talent here. Scam!!”

@TeffuJoy suggested:

“She does not care anymore.”

@kingmanelisi said:

“419 scam.”

Mzansi unimpressed by Uncle Waffles

This isn't the first time Uncle Waffles has caught strays for her dance moves. The internationally acclaimed DJ hopped onto the UYAH! Dance Challenge and South Africans weren't impressed.

Social media users weighed in on Uncle Waffles' moves and weight gain.

Several social media users suggested that the star should do something to lose a bit of weight.

Uncle Waffles' video dancing badly on stage sparked criticism. Image: Brian Stukes

Source: Getty Images

Although Uncle Waffles has been dominating charts, releasing music and collaborating with international stars, fans believed that the star should lose weight as it might affect her health and career.

Uncle Waffles under spotlight as Pcee opens up

It's not only Uncle Waffles' dance routines that have fans dragging her name on social media. Briefly News reported that Uncle Waffles came under scrutiny after her frequent collaborator Pcee opened up about being exploited.

Pcee added his name to the growing list of artists who have opened up about exploitation within Amapiano. Pcee opened up about non-payment and sabotage. While he didn't mention any names during his candid Instagram Live session, fans pointed fingers at Uncle Waffles.

Source: Briefly News