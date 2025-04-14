Mama Joy's viral dance video had Mzansi in stitches, as fans reacted with mixed laughter and criticism

Despite facing backlash for her actions, including a recent incident with Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize, Mama Joy confidently shared the video

Social media users had diverse reactions, with some criticising her moves while others praised her for spreading positive vibes and enjoying life on her terms

Mama Joy lives her life on her own terms. The popular sportsfan recently left fans rolling on the floor with laughter when she showed off her impressive dance moved.

Mama Joy showed off her incredible dance skills in a viral video. Image: @mamajoy_chauke

Source: Instagram

Mama Joy's dance video goes viral

Yho! Mama Joy knows how to steal Mzansi's attention. The star who was recently dragged for calling flamboyant media personality and businesswoman Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize ma seemed unfazed by the social media backlash.

Taking to her X page, the media personality shared a video of herself hitting the dance floor. Mama Joy, real name Joyce Chauke, seemed laid back in her house while rocking her short night dress. She captioned the video:

"Dancing at home ,,,you can’t buy happiness ❤️❤️❤️🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️"

Fans react to Mama Joy's video

Social media users did not hold back with their reactions after watching the video. Many, hilariously, said Mama Joy's dance video should have stayed in her gallery. Others commended her for always spreading positive vibes despite the backlash she faces on social media.

@BabakaSphile said:

"Hey, those legs, Mama! 🤦‍♂️ At a glance, I thought it was a man in his wife's dress, but it's you, @mamajoy."

@Fist_10 commented:

"Our parents should stay away from social media cos, what is this? 🙆‍♂️"

@King_Cofii wrote:

"No wonder these people don’t respect you on this app, you don’t respect yourself 😿"

@owensonO2 added:

"Aowa maan, we will end up blind here from seeing things we shouldn't see. Jerrrr!"

@ChifashuPeter wrote:

"They will say "you killed it" to make you feel better, but yhoooo!!!!"

@lungelomoss1 said:

"Wow!! Brilliant moves, Mama Joy 👏🥳 life is too short let’s enjoy it whilst we can ❤️🙏"

This is not the only time that Mama Joy has shared a picture that fans deemed inappropriate. The star shared a picture in bed after Papa Joy returned to France on social media. She said she was missing her better half after he returned to his home country, France, where they met. Fans felt the snap was inappropriate picture was meant for her husband, Papa Joy.

Many urged Mama Joy to delete the picture that was charting social media trends at the time.

Mama Joy's dance moves left fans in tears. Image: FADEL SENNA/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Mama Joy talks about her long-distance marriage

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that long-distance relationships might be complex, but Mzansi sports superfan Mama Joy Chauke said her bond with her French-based husband, Nicolas ‘Papa Joy’ Pitaud, is stronger than ever.

The couple married in September 2024, and Mama Joy said she spends hours a day talking to her husband, who recently sent her flowers. The husband lives and works in France as a train controller.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News