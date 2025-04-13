Former This Body Works for Me reality TV star Wandi Ndlovu recently introduced her new body

The adult entertainer and content creator proudly shared photos of her new look on social media

South Africans took to social media this weekend to respond to her new BBL and while others dragged her

Content creator Wandi Ndlovu topped Twitter trends on Sunday, 13 April when she shared her latest body on her social media account.

The reality TV star who previously revealed that she was lobala'd in Nigeria shared an update regarding her body, which looked different from before.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram account on Saturday, 12 April to show off her latest body.

Entertainment channel, MDNnewss shared videos and photos of her latest look on X on Sunday.

Social media users eagerly discussed Ndlovu's looks after a pictures and videos showed that she is no longer built the same.

South Africans react to her new look

@Qengi_ replied:

"Will God and amadlozi (ancestors) recognize y’all when y’all die?"

@Godfreed_P responded:

"I'm of the believe that our sisters really hate how they look."

@msjmusa wrote:

"I can only imagine what are they doing to her oh this child mara. Anyway, beautiful hair."

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"Ooh she looks good, her body will definitely work for her now."

@TiredOfWorking8 replied:

"Did you see her recent posts on IG that girl is trapped the Nigerians are controlling her "she" said something about fellow Nigerian brothers that were killed in SA and we all know only a Jollof will say that. She also changed her bio to being a Mozambican mmmm something is fishy."

@rabie_sihlabelo responded:

"Her new body. What happened to the old one kanti"

@TishBaloyi wrote:

"I want to comment, but I just don't like hurting people's feelings. I'll keep it to myself."

@_kylendawo said:

"Her facial expression is real, parents are always upset after the renovations are done."

@TiredOfWorking8 wrote:

"Disaster! Those jollofs should leave her alone they gonna turn her into lil Kim now."

@Jonatha05697761 responded:

"What did her old body look like because?"

@MatshidisoAnnen said:

"When she’s 40 she’ll look so crazy but so long as she’s happy."

@1Thu2 wrote:

"These BBLs killing y'all. And them thighs don't match!"

@NoseTheCapital responded:

"Ke new release vele? Aiii what a time to live."

@Malume_1995 wrote:

"Her first album didn't do so great, hopefully this new debut will be better."

@JusticeSA10 said:

"She should be included in the next Transformers movie. Wait, I think she's a building because she's been renovating her body. She's now a mansion with two same doors, still."

Xoli Mfeka admits Wandi assault

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that This Body Works For Me reality TV star Xoli Mfeka opened up about her fallout with her co-worker Wandi Ndlovu.

The adult entertainer was in the headlines after having a fallout with her friend Wandi Ndlovu, who was also on the show.

