Wandi Ndlovu’s Before and After Pics of Alleged Post-surgery Body Has SA Praising Plastic Surgeon
- Wandi Ndlovu was a hot topic because of the latest update regarding her body, which looked different from before
- Reality TV star Wandi Ndlovu was falsely rumoured to have relocated to Nigeria, and most recently people were fascinated by the latest update about her
- Online users eagerly discussed Wandi Ndlovu's looks after a picture showed that she is no longer built the same
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
Wandi Ndlovu became a hot topic thanks to Musa Khawula. The controversial blogger tweeted about Wandi Ndlovu's body.
Netizens were fascinated by Wandi Ndlovu's latest picture showing her physique. Many have known the reality star since she appeared on This Body Works for Me.
Wandi Ndlovu's body trends
All eyes were on Wandi Ndlovu after Musa Khawula reposted her picture of her scantily clad. The gossip blogger alleged that Wandi Ndlovu had had her body improved by a plastic surgeon. See the post shared on X by clicking here.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
SA discusses Wandi Ndlovu's alleged plastic surgery
Wandi Ndlovu had people buzzing after they saw the picture of her in a two-piece. Peeps admitted that her body change looked good and that the surgeon did a good job. Read the comments by netizens below:
@uHlengz said:
"Amazing job by the surgeon."
@__sugarvenom commented:
"Her surgeon needs to host belly button masterclasses, and I'm so serious."
@__hazelr exclaimed:
"This is how you spend money!"
@Ntebo_Mo applauded:
"Oh her new body looks SICKENING."
@Miss__TC added:
"Guys, life is short. Purchase your body if you must. Don't get botched neh but #DoYou we are not here for a long time."
@stonecolekam was impressed:
"MONEY WELL SPENT."
Wandi Ndlovu debunks claims of moving to Nigeria
Briefly News previously reported that Wandi Ndlovu has poured old water on the claims that she has moved to Nigeria to work at a nightclub called Silverfox Exotic Night Club.
The former This Body Works for Me reality star, Wandi Ndlovu, was shocked to learn that she is making headlines about moving to Nigeria.
Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Ndlovu confirmed that she still lives at home and has not moved.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Human-Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za