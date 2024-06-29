Wandi Ndlovu was a hot topic because of the latest update regarding her body, which looked different from before

Online users eagerly discussed Wandi Ndlovu's looks after a picture showed that she is no longer built the same

Wandi Ndlovu became a hot topic thanks to Musa Khawula. The controversial blogger tweeted about Wandi Ndlovu's body.

Wandi Ndlovu allegedly went under the knife for a new body. Image: Tumelomati / WhyUfikelate

Source: Twitter

Netizens were fascinated by Wandi Ndlovu's latest picture showing her physique. Many have known the reality star since she appeared on This Body Works for Me.

Wandi Ndlovu's body trends

All eyes were on Wandi Ndlovu after Musa Khawula reposted her picture of her scantily clad. The gossip blogger alleged that Wandi Ndlovu had had her body improved by a plastic surgeon. See the post shared on X by clicking here.

SA discusses Wandi Ndlovu's alleged plastic surgery

Wandi Ndlovu had people buzzing after they saw the picture of her in a two-piece. Peeps admitted that her body change looked good and that the surgeon did a good job. Read the comments by netizens below:

@uHlengz said:

"Amazing job by the surgeon."

@__sugarvenom commented:

"Her surgeon needs to host belly button masterclasses, and I'm so serious."

@__hazelr exclaimed:

"This is how you spend money!"

@Ntebo_Mo applauded:

"Oh her new body looks SICKENING."

@Miss__TC added:

"Guys, life is short. Purchase your body if you must. Don't get botched neh but #DoYou we are not here for a long time."

@stonecolekam was impressed:

"MONEY WELL SPENT."

Wandi Ndlovu debunks claims of moving to Nigeria

Briefly News previously reported that Wandi Ndlovu has poured old water on the claims that she has moved to Nigeria to work at a nightclub called Silverfox Exotic Night Club.

The former This Body Works for Me reality star, Wandi Ndlovu, was shocked to learn that she is making headlines about moving to Nigeria.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Ndlovu confirmed that she still lives at home and has not moved.

