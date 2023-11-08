This Body Works for Me star Wandi Ndlovu went on a rant on her Instagram Live and revealed that she won’t return to the show

Wandi Ndlovu said the production portrays her negatively and admitted that she does, at times, say things she does not mean, but they never hide those scenes

Because of her grievances, Wandi made it known that she would not be partaking in the reunion special

'This Body Works for Me' star Wandi Ndlovu revealed everything she dislikes about the show.

Reality TV star Wandi Ndlovu went on a rant and spilt the beans regarding the show This Body Works for Me.

Wandi slams producers of controversial reality show

Taking to her Instagram Live, Wandi revealed that she won’t return to the show because of some disagreements she has with the producers and how they portray her.

Wandi Ndlovu said the production paints her negatively and admitted that she does, at times, say things she does not mean, but they never hide those scenes. Instead, they will show the other ladies in a good light.

"They always show the bad things, but the good ones, they never show them," exclaimed Wandi. The show is very unfair. I am human, sometimes I will accidentally say something bad. Even when the cameras are rolling, I say some bad things to other cast members. And that does not sit well with me. I really do not like it.

"That is why I am saying I am not coming back on that show. They always prefer for me to say some bad things about the other girls. They do this so they can be viewed in a good light, while I am seen as a bad person."

Wandi will miss out on the reunion

The reality star also mentioned one scene where she went overboard and admitted that she, too, was shocked. But she remains adamant that the producers are allegedly set on making her the villain.

"Those girls even swore at my mother, why did they not show those scenes where my mother was sworn at? The production is full of it."

Wandi also stated that she would not be attending the reunion.

"I have made up my mind, I am not going to be on the reunion show. I sometimes just say whatever I want, and I forget that there are cameras watching me. Then after watching the scenes, I have deep regret."

Watch the video shared by @PhilMphela on X below:

Xoli opens up about fall out with Wandi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Xoli Mfeka opened up about a fallout with her friend and co-worker Wandi Ndlovu.

This Body Works For Me's second season has fewer appearances from Xoli Mfeka, and she explained why.

