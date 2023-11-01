My Body Works For Me cast member Wandi Ndlovu flipped tables during one episode of the show

The star was involved in a wig fight with fellow cast member Gina at an unknown establishment

In a clip shared on Twitter, Wandi is visibly seen pulling Gina's hair after she calls her an ugly pig

Wandi Ndlovu and Gina fight each other during an episode of 'My Body Works For Me'. Image: @wandi_ndlovu, @thegenius_gina

Source: Instagram

Gina and Wandi's drama has shot them to the top of the Mzansi Twitter trends list, all because of a video of them having their own WWE Smackdown.

Gina calls Wandi Ndlovu a pig on My Body Works For Me

Haike, OnlyFans Wandi Ndlovu finds herself again trending after demanding 200k from her former bestie, Xoli. The reality TV star made headlines recently after her squabble with Gina.

An X user, @prow_II, posted a clip of the two exchanging words during a night out with other fellow cast members at an unknown establishment. In the video, Gina is heard insulting Wandi, calling her names and further saying she is a fat, ugly pig.

Ndlovu then retaliated and went across the table, pulling Gina with her weave, slapping her and dragging her on the floor. Bottles of alcohol were also thrown across the place.

Watch the video below:

Netizens laugh at how dramatic the two can get

Shortly after the video circulated online, Fans and followers of the show couldn't help but laugh at how the fight started and how it ended with the one starting it on the floor. See the comments below:

@MsKgaditswe wrote:

"That's wild."

@SavageMaveriick jokingly said:

"Lol zikuLoud speaker yimpela."

@maxaba_zar commented:

"Girls and being dramatic."

@Winepatrol96902 shared:

"That 'Gina not bottles' sounded so cute."

@Abigail_Abby99 said:

"Mara Gina was beaten, slippery floor or not, Wandi taught her. a lesson"

@LeboLeleMakola replied:

"Oh, Wandi dragged her!"

@lephutsi27 applauded Wandi:

"I'm happy she did. Gina was completely out of hand."

@siinqobile_d responded:

"Gina resorted to throwing bottles because she can’t throw hands and still misses? #Thisbodyworksforme, there’s no coming back from that."

Xoli Mfeka grateful for This Body Works For Me

Showmax's The Body Works for Me is airing for a second season. Xoli Mfeka got candid about how she felt about the show and shared a touching explanation for her limited presence on the show.

According to Sunday World, Xoli Mfeka could only film the second season part-time because her mum and grandmother are in the hospital. She explained that the show was life-changing and that it was a rare opportunity she was grateful for.

Letoya Makhene's wife entangled in more abuse allegations

Briefly News previously reported that This Body Works For Me starlet Bubbly Sodela has come out with a bombshell, crying abuse at the hands of former Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene-Pulumo's wife, Lebogang Pulumo-Makhene.

She revealed they were dating during her stripping days and was engaged to Letoya then.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News