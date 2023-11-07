Deli Malinga is reportedly set to make her epic return to the popular TV series Umkhokha: the Curse

The revered character of MaMzobe is portrayed by the talented actress who allegedly left due to money issues

The channel's spokesperson revealed that they have spoken to the actress but have not decided on when she would return

Actress Deli Malinga is said to be making a highly-anticipated comeback to the well-loved TV show Umkhokha: The Curse.

MaMzobe no longer departing with TV series

The revered character of MaMzobe was reported to have left Umkhokha: The Curse. However, her character was said to be remaining with the telenovela until the season ends.

According to ZiMoja, the powers that be demanded that her character be brought back. Even though, the producers saw her presence to be unnecessary. For the sake of viewership, Deli's character would eliminate the risk of the numbers dropping.

Malinga and the channel in talks for a better pay

The channel's spokesperson Nomsa Piliso told the news publication that they have spoken to Deli Malinga but have not decided on the nitty gritty.

"We discussed the issue with her but are not sure what she has decided yet," she was quoted as saying.

They felt as though MaMzobe was essential to the show's success, looking at her strong fan following. When she joined, she became an instant favourite.

Why Malinga left in the first place

It was further reported that Malinga left because she was not getting paid what was due to her.

As someone with an extensive catalogue and years of experience in addition to that, her strong following, Deli and the channel sat down to discuss a way forward.

Should everything go well, it is said that it will be a different ball game.

Deli wins award 30 years since career

In a previous report from Briefly News, Deli Malinga won the Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela award at the South African Film And Television Awards, marking her first win in three decades in the industry.

Malinga expressed her gratitude and hope that her story would inspire others who may be losing hope in their careers.

She emphasised the importance of not underestimating any role and giving full commitment to one's craft, urging fellow actors and actresses to stay humble and dedicated.

