DJ Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana have the cutest family unit and they shared a glimpse into their home in their #NkaoTempela challenge

Many celebs have been taking the dance challenge to new levels but Lamiez took it where most people did not expect when she made it family-friendly

Followers absolutely loved the cameos from daughter Nia, their puppy Khumo and the lovely gogo; onefan wrote: "Slowly helping me gain my self-confidence"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Ch'cco and Mellow & Sleazy did not know they would have Mzansi going crazy when they released their song Nkao Tempela. Lamiez Holworthy and her family were among those who constantly had the song ringing in their ears. So they finally buckled and did the challenge.

Lamiez Holworthy and her family share an adorable #NkaoTempela video. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

TimesLIVE reported that Lamiez was joined by stepdaughter Nia and their seven-month-old puppy Khumo in making the most adorable #NkaoTempela video. The DJ got the whole house involved in the dance challenge and her followers absolutely loved every second of it.

Holworthy shared the video on Instagram and admitted that she succumbed to FOMO and finally decided to put her own spin on the challenge. In her caption, she wrote:

"FOMO had my family and I ka chokehold! We had to join the #nkaotempelachallenge. Even our puppy Khumo made a young cameo. Ps. She’s only 7 months old."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Followers rushed to the comments to gush about the beautiful family. The peeps made sure to let Lamiez know that she and her family absolutely killed it.

@nokulunga_lunga_madladla wrote:

"Slowly you helping me gain my self-confidence and self-esteem ♥️"

@sikholiwe_ngema said:

"Hey my love, even the old lady has the moves. Happy family. Love you ❤️❤️"

@dj20kg commented:

"Whole Vibe Even Mama in the Kitchen!"

@limakatsomasseou added:

"Khumo oya e shape strong."

Thabsie’s sexy holiday snaps have Mzansi drooling: “What level is this now?"

Briefly News reported that musician Thabsie and her gal pals took the #NkaoTempela challenge to new heights. The singer's followers were blown away when she posted snaps of her banging hot body, making peeps feel more than ready for their summer holiday.

ZAlebs reports that the Ubuyanini singer was joined by her husband and celeb friend Nomuzi in dropping the most fire thirst traps of the season. Thabsie was celebrating her birthday and decided there's no better birthday destination than Durban.

Thabsie took to Instagram to share the snaps and videos from the boat trip, which drove followers wild. The category was bikinis, booties and babes and Thabsie's squad definitely came out on top.

Source: Briefly.co.za