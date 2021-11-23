Thabsie’s Sexy Holiday Snaps Have Mzansi Drooling: “What Level Is This Now”

It's vacation season in South African and while celebs are coming out to play in their best bathing suits, singer Thabsie really understood the assignment

The celeb took some time off in Durban and spent the beautiful sunny day on a yacht with some other famous faces such as Moozlie

Followers were never ready for Thabsie to raise the timeline temperature so high and one person commented: "Yoh, you guys won the challenge"

Musician Thabsie and her gal pals took the Nkao Tempela challenge to new heights. The singer's followers were blown away when she posted snaps of her banging hot body, making peeps feel more than ready for their summer holiday.

Thabsie raised the temperature on the timeline in her summer body pics. Image: @thabsie_sa

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that the Ubuyanini singer was joined by her husband and celeb friend Nomuzi in dropping the most fire thirst traps of the season. Thabsie was celebrating her birthday and decided there's no better birthday destination than Durban.

Thabsie took to Instagram to share the snaps and videos from the boat trip, which drove followers wild. The category was bikinis, booties and babes and Thabsie's squad definitely came out on top.

Followers did not waste time flooding the comments with compliments.

@theembainkosi wrote:

"What level is this now "

@robot_boi added:

"Nkosi Yami."

@chiccoalot commented:

"Yoh, you guys won the challenge."

@boits_s said:

"Nkao tempela black girl content I enjoy "

