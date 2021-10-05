Local musician Thabsie recently disclosed that the friendship between her and DJ Zinhle is the result of the latter begging to be friends

The pair was hosting an Instagram Q&A session, during which time Thabsie offered the sarcastic response to a curious follower

Thabsie and DJ Zinhle form part of Mzansi's "girl squad", along with entertainers Pearl Thusi and Nomuzi Mabena as well as Kwesta's wife, Yonela Mvelase

Local music sensation Thabsie has revealed that the friendship between her and DJ Zinhle came about after one of them begged the other.

The singer and Zinhle, who recently gave birth to a baby girl, form part of Mzansi's girl squad alongside Pearl Thusi, Nomuzi Mabhena and Yonela Mvelase, who is married to Mzansi rapper, Kwesta.

Muso Thabsie has given a hilarious explanation for her and DJ Zinhle's friendship. Image: @djzinhle, @thabsie_sa.

Source: Instagram

Thabsie dropped the bombshell during an Instagram live session after she invited followers to put forward their questions to her about anything.

A curious fan asked the muso how their friendship came about. Zinhle, who was also in on the session, broke out in a fit of laughter over Thabsie's sarcastic response.

"She came up to me one day, and she [told me she] loves me so much and is so inspired by me.

"She said she wants to be me, and she loves everything about me. She, then, begged to be my friend," Thabsie joked.

She added:

"I was like, 'Girl, I have so many friends, and I like a small circle, but I will give you a chance.'

The group of friends are known to be supportive of one another's endeavours. According to ZAlebs, they can often be seen campaigning for DJ Zinhle's business ventures, including Era By DJ Zinhle and her new sportswear clothing range.

The publication reported Zinhle launched her activewear brand, This Girl Can, on 5 February this year, with Nomuzi and Pearl Thusi often acting as models for Era By DJ Zinhle.

