Moozlie Loves Being Auntie Muz but Being Mama Muz Is a Big No No

Nomuzi Mabena is the perfect embodiment of the saying 'baby fever but in an aunt kind of way'

The rapper opened up about being on DJ Zinhle's reality show, The Unexpected , and the role she plays in her friends' children's lives

Moozlie expressed that she loves playing the role of the aunt figure because it involves temporary engagement

Mzansi's favourite celeb auntie Moozlie has given fans a glimpse into her relationship with famous kiddies Thando and Kairo. Nomuzi says she loves being Auntie Muz because she gets to send them back to their moms when she's had enough.

Moozlie enjoys her auntie duties and would not trade them any time soon. Image: @moozlie

Source: Instagram

Moozlie recently made her debut as a reality TV star on her bestie DJ Zinhle's show The Unexpected. TimesLive reports that the celeb loves being a reality star as she finds it blissful and reflective.

News24 reports that DJ Zinhle's reality show documents parts of her friendships with both Nomuzi and Pearl Thusi. Since Nomuzi is surrounded by mommy friends, she was asked how she felt about her auntie duties. She answered:

"Thando is a little bit older now so she's aware ... Kairo is just Kairo ... It's very interesting and funny to watch her grow up in this world where she is iconic and she doesn't know ... I love being an auntie because it's just a few hours then I can send them home."

